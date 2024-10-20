Oldest in Armenia: Archaeologists unearth ruins of 4th century church

Ruins of an early Christian church dating to the fourth century were discovered in the city of Artaxata in western Armenia, the University of Münster announced earlier this month.

The find occurred in a joint venture between archaeologists of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and the German university.

The church, an octagonal structure with cross-shaped extensions, is the first building of such form to be unearthed in Armenia, according to Dr. Mkrtich H. Zardaryan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

Within the extensions, the archeologists found wooden platforms, which radiocarbon dating determined to be from the mid-fourth century.

In addition to the plain mortar floor and tiles made of terracotta, researchers found on-site marble artifacts imported from the Mediterranean, suggesting the church was richly decorated, the university noted.

'Sensational evidence for early Christianity in Armenia'

Professor Achim Lichtenberger of the university said of the find, “The 4th-century building is the oldest archaeologically documented church in the country," characterizing it as "sensational evidence for early Christianity in Armenia."

Founded by the Artaxiad dynasty in 176 BCE, Artaxata served as the capital of ancient Armenia for nearly six centuries.