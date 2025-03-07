Volunteer discovers over a thousand World War II casualties’ remains which await identification

Takamatsu Gushiken has spent years voluntarily locating bodies, and fragments of bodies, of World War II victims in Japan’s Okinawa's jungle. Over 80 years since a major battle, Gushiken shared with CBS News how he had uncovered the remains of 1,400 people.

Only six of the 1,400 bodies have been identified and the remains returned to bereaved families - while the rest remain in storage and undergo DNA testing.

Gushiken told CBS News that beyond wanting to return the remains, the bones served as a poignant reminder for Japan in the face of disputes with China.

"The best way to honor the war dead is never to allow another war," Gushiken said. "I'm worried about Okinawa's situation now. ... I'm afraid there is a growing risk that Okinawa may become a battlefield again." Visitors look on the East China Sea next to the monument for Japan's westernmost point, from where Taiwanese mountains are visible a few times a year, on Yonaguni island, Japan's westernmost inhabited island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan November 10, 2023. (credit: Issei Kato/Reuters)

The battle of Okinawa

It is believed that 12,000 US servicemen and more than 188,000 Japanese people, half of whom were civilians, perished in the battle of Okinawa, which lasted from April until June of 1945.

Gushiken told the American news site that growing up, he would often find the skulls of those killed in the battle - some still wearing a helmet.

The Japanese health ministry told CBS News that most of Japan’s casualties have been recovered and laid to rest in the island’s national cemetery.

Japan only started DNA matching the remains in 2003, and Gushiken remained critical of the efforts, asserting that it has been too slow.

In all, only 1,280 of the Japanese war-dead, including the six identified on Okinawa, have been named since the DNA matching started.