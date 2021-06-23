The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Iron Age Scotland residents kept mementos of dead loved ones - study

A new analysis of an archaeological site in Scotland found that people kept the artifacts owned by their deceased loved ones after they passed away.

By ELIAV BREUER  
JUNE 23, 2021 22:27
Broxmouth Park Observatory, near Dunbar. Observatory (cica 1850), also known as Sloe Bigging lookout tower. Single storey octagonal room with adjoining 2-storey tower. Dunbar Cement Works visible in background. In the foreground is the wall to the Deer Park that runs the length of Dunbar Golf Course (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Broxmouth Park Observatory, near Dunbar. Observatory (cica 1850), also known as Sloe Bigging lookout tower. Single storey octagonal room with adjoining 2-storey tower. Dunbar Cement Works visible in background. In the foreground is the wall to the Deer Park that runs the length of Dunbar Golf Course
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A new study suggests that as early as the Iron Age people kept mementos of loved ones long after they died. The study was authored by University of York archaeologist Dr. Lindsey Büster and will be published in the journal Antiquity.  An early view version was published online by Cambridge University Press on Tuesday. 
According to the study, in areas that had standard burial procedures, certain artifacts that were not used for practical purposes, such as miniature weapons, were often found alongside the bodies.
These "grave goods" are sometimes considered by archaeologists to be the deceased person's property, who posit that burial was merely a method of disposal.
Other archaeologists think that the objects could have had some sort of symbolic value, and were meant to honor the deceased and equip them with a token on their journey to the afterlife. 

However, archaeologists struggled to explain the presence of these supplementary items when they weren't found near buried bodies. 
This question arose at an excavation at Broxmouth, a Late Iron Age settlement in south-east Scotland that was inhabited for around 800 years, from the 7th century BC to the beginning of the 2nd century AD. The preferred burial method in the area was excarnation, or leaving the body out to decompose.
However, instead of being discarded or buried, old artifacts were found in places where they wouldn't be used by anyone. For example, spoons made out of bones and grinding stones were intentionally ensconced in the walls and floors of the homes discovered at the site. 
According to the study, a possible explanation for this phenomenon could be that those survived by the deceased at the time of their death kept the artifacts for their sentimental value.
One common and well-researched phenomenon related to grief is the emotional connection to a mundane object that reminds the griever of his or her loved one, the study explained. The study claims that people often tend to view historical personalities in a way that does not include the wide range of emotions experienced in modern life. The study fights back at this theory by showing how in an ancient time, people kept the seemingly meaningless artifacts of their deceased loved ones to remember them by. 
Büster wrote in a press release, quoted by CNN, that her work "uses archaeology to open up discussions around death, dying and bereavement in contemporary society, demonstrating that even the most mundane objects can take on special significance if they become tangible reminders of loved ones no longer physically with us."
In a discussion with CNN, she added that "one of my hopes is that people won't feel guilty about having those boxes of things under the bed or in the attic – we all have them. There is no normal way to grieve – it's a messy complicated thing and it's something we have been dealing with for thousands of years." 


Tags archaeology history scotland death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by