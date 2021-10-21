The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Rare biblical ‘balsam tree’ found depicted on 2000-year-old amethyst seal

The small lilac stone featuring the engraving of a bird and a branch with five fruits had fallen in the main drainage channel of Jerusalem from the Second Temple period.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 07:15
Amethyst stone depicting balsam tree. (photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)
Amethyst stone depicting balsam tree.
(photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI/CITY OF DAVID)
In the last decades before the destruction of the Second Temple Period, someone, a Jew, possibly a pilgrim, walked on the imposing road that connected the Shiloah Pool at the outskirts of Jerusalem with the Temple Mount. For the important occasion, he wore its most precious clothes and ornaments, including a delicate ring bearing an engraved lilac amethyst stone. But in the crowd, the ring broke, the stone slipped on the floor and then in the underground drainage channel.
Some 2,000 years later the tiny artifact was retrieved by volunteers sifting through soil dug during an archaeological excavation in the area.
After examining it, the experts found an additional surprise: the iridescent stone probably features the first-ever known depiction of a plant prominently mentioned in the Bible as well as in later Jewish and historical sources, as the City of David, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority jointly announced on Thursday.
Known as ‘balm of Gilead,’ (tzari in Hebrew), balsam tree (nataf) or later in the Mishnaic period ‘persimmon,’ the plant – whose modern scientific name is commiphora gileadensis - was used to produce perfumes, incense and medicines.
The elongated branch bearing five fruits engraved on the stone caught the experts’ attention because it appeared to be something different from any other species ever found portrayed on seals from the time.
A building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David. (credit: KOBY HARATI/CITY OF DAVID) A building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David. (credit: KOBY HARATI/CITY OF DAVID)
"Towards the end of the Second Temple Period, the use of stone stamps expanded and became more common, but in most stamps discovered so far with plant engravings, it is common to find plants that were common in Israel at the time: vines, dates, and olives, which are among the seven species, but on this stone seal, we immediately noticed that the fruit that appears on it, is unlike any of the fruits we have encountered to date,” said Prof. Shua Amorai-Stark, an expert in engraved gems.
In Genesis, when Jacob’s sons sit for their meal after throwing their brother Joseph into a pit, they decide to sell him into slavery after seeing “a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead, their camels bearing gum, balm, and ladanum to be taken to Egypt.”
Later on, in Exodus, the species is included by God in the ingredients for incense.
“The Eternal said to Moses: ‘They shall bring to you fragrant spices, sap of a balsam tree, onycha, galbanum, and other fragrant spices with pure frankincense. Each of them shall be of the same weight, and make of it incense, a perfume after the art of the perfumer, mixed together, pure and holy,” read two verses in the 30th chapter.
The balm of Gilead was also known to be a component of the favorite perfume of the legendary Queen of Egypt Cleopatra.
“This is an important find because it may be the first time a seal has been discovered in the entire world with an engraving of the precious and famous plant, which until now we could only read about in historical descriptions," said archaeologist Eli Shukron, who conducted the excavation at the foundations of the Western Wall on behalf of the IAA and the City of David.
The seal was found by participants in the project “Archaeological Experience” at the Emek Tzurim National Park supported by the City of David and the Nature and Parks Authority.
The oval stone, approximately 10 mm. long and 5 mm. wide also features a bird, probably a dove.
The experts noted that both the tree and the dove embodied good fortune and success.
“The balsam plant is a positive symbol because beyond the fact that it was used to produce perfumes and medicines, the ancient persimmon, which by the way is not at all similar to today's persimmon, was attributed magical and ceremonial properties and is one of the ingredients used for making the Temple incense during the Second Temple Period –  which is when this seal was made," Shukron noted.
"The dove is also a positive motif in the Hellenistic, Roman, and Jewish world,” said Amorai-Stark. “It symbolizes wealth, happiness, goodness and success."
According to the expert, the owner of the rings was likely a wealthy person.
“The production and trade that took place around the persimmon plant were tightly controlled at the time by Jews living in the Dead Sea basin, where the fruit was grown,” Amorai-Stark remarked. “I guess the owner of the seal was a man who owned a persimmon orchard, and when he came to the craftsman who made the ring for him, it is possible he may have brought a branch of persimmon so that the craftsman knew what to carve on the stone.” 


Tags archaeology artifacts Gilead
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by