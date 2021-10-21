In the last decades before the destruction of the Second Temple Period , someone, a Jew, possibly a pilgrim, walked on the imposing road that connected the Shiloah Pool at the outskirts of Jerusalem with the Temple Mount. For the important occasion, he wore its most precious clothes and ornaments, including a delicate ring bearing an engraved lilac amethyst stone. But in the crowd, the ring broke, the stone slipped on the floor and then in the underground drainage channel.

Some 2,000 years later the tiny artifact was retrieved by volunteers sifting through soil dug during an archaeological excavation in the area.

After examining it, the experts found an additional surprise: the iridescent stone probably features the first-ever known depiction of a plant prominently mentioned in the Bible as well as in later Jewish and historical sources, as the City of David, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority jointly announced on Thursday.

Known as ‘balm of Gilead,’ (tzari in Hebrew), balsam tree (nataf) or later in the Mishnaic period ‘persimmon,’ the plant – whose modern scientific name is commiphora gileadensis - was used to produce perfumes, incense and medicines.

The elongated branch bearing five fruits engraved on the stone caught the experts’ attention because it appeared to be something different from any other species ever found portrayed on seals from the time.

A building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David. (credit: KOBY HARATI/CITY OF DAVID)

"Towards the end of the Second Temple Period, the use of stone stamps expanded and became more common, but in most stamps discovered so far with plant engravings, it is common to find plants that were common in Israel at the time: vines, dates, and olives, which are among the seven species, but on this stone seal, we immediately noticed that the fruit that appears on it, is unlike any of the fruits we have encountered to date,” said Prof. Shua Amorai-Stark, an expert in engraved gems.

In Genesis, when Jacob’s sons sit for their meal after throwing their brother Joseph into a pit, they decide to sell him into slavery after seeing “a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead, their camels bearing gum, balm, and ladanum to be taken to Egypt .”

Later on, in Exodus, the species is included by God in the ingredients for incense.

“The Eternal said to Moses: ‘They shall bring to you fragrant spices, sap of a balsam tree, onycha, galbanum, and other fragrant spices with pure frankincense. Each of them shall be of the same weight, and make of it incense, a perfume after the art of the perfumer, mixed together, pure and holy,” read two verses in the 30th chapter.

The balm of Gilead was also known to be a component of the favorite perfume of the legendary Queen of Egypt Cleopatra.

“This is an important find because it may be the first time a seal has been discovered in the entire world with an engraving of the precious and famous plant, which until now we could only read about in historical descriptions," said archaeologist Eli Shukron, who conducted the excavation at the foundations of the Western Wall on behalf of the IAA and the City of David.

The seal was found by participants in the project “Archaeological Experience” at the Emek Tzurim National Park supported by the City of David and the Nature and Parks Authority.

The oval stone, approximately 10 mm. long and 5 mm. wide also features a bird, probably a dove.

The experts noted that both the tree and the dove embodied good fortune and success.

“The balsam plant is a positive symbol because beyond the fact that it was used to produce perfumes and medicines, the ancient persimmon, which by the way is not at all similar to today's persimmon, was attributed magical and ceremonial properties and is one of the ingredients used for making the Temple incense during the Second Temple Period – which is when this seal was made," Shukron noted.

"The dove is also a positive motif in the Hellenistic, Roman, and Jewish world,” said Amorai-Stark. “It symbolizes wealth, happiness, goodness and success."

According to the expert, the owner of the rings was likely a wealthy person.

“The production and trade that took place around the persimmon plant were tightly controlled at the time by Jews living in the Dead Sea basin, where the fruit was grown,” Amorai-Stark remarked. “I guess the owner of the seal was a man who owned a persimmon orchard, and when he came to the craftsman who made the ring for him, it is possible he may have brought a branch of persimmon so that the craftsman knew what to carve on the stone.”