Rare 'Damascus Crowns' to remain in National Library

The Damascus Crowns were promised to be given back to rabbi Hamra, who would place them in the future, in a Syria Jewry cultural center.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 22, 2020 20:17
A 1,000-year-old Hebrew Bible,was unveiled at the Museum of the Bible on November 8, 2019. (photo credit: JAMES STELLUTO/MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE)
A 1,000-year-old Hebrew Bible,was unveiled at the Museum of the Bible on November 8, 2019.
(photo credit: JAMES STELLUTO/MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE)
Following a long custody battle, The Jerusalem District Court decreed on Monday that rare manuscripts, also known as the "Damascus Crowns," a complete manuscript of the Hebrew Bible, written in the 13th century in Europe, will remain in the faithful hands of the National Library, but under a public trust.
What possibly convinced the court that the manuscripts should remain in the custody of National Library is the particular knowledge that is needed to preserve them, and the special conditions in which they must be kept.
"It's very expensive and very difficult for an independent institution to preserve such documents," said Aviad Stollman, former head of the collections at the National Library.
The Crowns were brought to Israel from Syria in 1993, in a Mossad operation together with the help of Canadian activist and Syrian Rabbi Abraham Hamra. During the operation, one of the crowns, according to a statement by Feld Carr, was slipped out in black plastic bag by a Canadian diplomat.
They were promised to be given back to Hamra, who would place them in the future, in a Syria Jewry cultural center, according to Ynet.
However, ever since the unique bibles were smuggled into the country they have been treasured by The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the National Library.
The stated mission of Israel's National Library is to preserve Jewish cultural objects.
The trustees will include the chief Sephardic rabbi of Israel, the president of the Hebrew University, Hamra and members of the Syrian Jewish community in Israel.
"The trust and its conditions are aimed at ensuring first and foremost the preservation of the Damascus Crowns and their care for the public, the Jewish people and future generations," said in a court statement.
The Crowns were in the possession of the Syrian Jewish community for generations. Many members of the community fled to Israel in 1948.


