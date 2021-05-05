The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Second Temple period ‘lucky lamp’ found on Jerusalem’s Pilgrimage Road

Experts believe that the lamp and the building date to the period immediately after the destruction of the Temple at the hands of the Roman in 70 CE.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 5, 2021 11:03
(photo credit: KOBI HARATI/CITY OF DAVID)
(photo credit: KOBI HARATI/CITY OF DAVID)
A unique bronze lamp dating back to the Second Temple period was unearthed in Jerusalem along the Pilgrimage Road, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.
The artifact, shaped as a half-face with grotesque features, represents a unique finding in Jerusalem and possibly in the whole land of Israel. It was uncovered during excavations carried out by the IAA in the Jerusalem Walls-City of David National Park.
“Decorated bronze oil lamps were discovered throughout the Roman Empire,” Dr. Yuval Baruch of the IAA said in a press release. “For the most part, such oil lamps stood on stylish candelabras or were hung on a chain. Collections around the world contain thousands of these bronze lamps, many of which were made in intricate shapes, indicating the artistic freedom that Roman metal artists possessed.
"Meanwhile, this half of a lamp, and in fact half a face, which was discovered in the City of David, is a very rare object, with only a few discovered in the whole world, and is the first of its kind to be discovered in Jerusalem," he said.
Pilgrimage Road is the path which, according to experts, ancient Jews walked to ascent the Temple Mount as they were performing the commandment of going up to the holy sanctuary three times a year – in the festivals of Passover, Shavuot and Sukkot.
The 2,000-year-old road goes all the way from the Shiloah Pool – where pilgrims used to ritually purify themselves as required by Jewish law – to the area adjacent to the Western Wall known as Robinson’s Arch.
The building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David, where the bronze oil lamp was uncovered. ( Koby Harati, City of David)The building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David, where the bronze oil lamp was uncovered. ( Koby Harati, City of David)

According to the archaeologists, the lamp was probably buried under the foundation of a building standing on the road on purpose, to act as a lucky charm for those living in the building.
“Foundation deposits (offerings) were prevalent in the ancient world, and were intended for luck, and to ensure the continued existence of the building and its occupants, and they were usually buried under the floors of buildings or foundations,” Baruch and his colleague Ari Levy explained.
The experts believe that the lamp and the building date to the period immediately after the destruction of the Temple at the hands of the Romans in 70 CE.
“The construction of such a massive structure in the period after the destruction of Jewish Jerusalem demonstrates the importance of the area even after the destruction of the Second Temple,” Baruch and Levy pointed out. “It is possible that the importance of the building, and the need to bless its activity with luck by burying a foundation deposit, was due to its proximity to the Siloam Pool, which was also used in the Roman period as the central source of water within the city.”
The reason why the lamp was shaped as only half a face, with bulging eyes and a menacing grin, remains a mystery. According to the archaeologists, it might have been connected to the need of attaching it to a flat object, such as a wall, or had spiritual and ritual reasons.
The researchers were surprised to find out that the lamp still contains its wick. Future analysis will be able to determine whether the lamp was ever used.


Tags Jerusalem history city of david pilgrimage road romans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by