Second Temple period ‘lucky lamp’ found on Jerusalem’s Pilgrimage Road

A unique bronze lamp dating back to the Second Temple period was unearthed in Jerusalem along the Pilgrimage Road, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

"Meanwhile, this half of a lamp, and in fact half a face, which was discovered in the City of David, is a very rare object, with only a few discovered in the whole world, and is the first of its kind to be discovered in Jerusalem," he said. "Decorated bronze oil lamps were discovered throughout the Roman Empire ," Dr. Yuval Baruch of the IAA said in a press release. "For the most part, such oil lamps stood on stylish candelabras or were hung on a chain. Collections around the world contain thousands of these bronze lamps, many of which were made in intricate shapes, indicating the artistic freedom that Roman metal artists possessed."

Pilgrimage Road is the path which, according to experts, ancient Jews walked to ascent the Temple Mount as they were performing the commandment of going up to the holy sanctuary three times a year – in the festivals of Passover, Shavuot and Sukkot.

The 2,000-year-old road goes all the way from the Shiloah Pool – where pilgrims used to ritually purify themselves as required by Jewish law – to the area adjacent to the Western Wall known as Robinson’s Arch.

The building on the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David, where the bronze oil lamp was uncovered. ( Koby Harati, City of David)



According to the archaeologists, the lamp was probably buried under the foundation of a building standing on the road on purpose, to act as a lucky charm for those living in the building.

“Foundation deposits (offerings) were prevalent in the ancient world, and were intended for luck, and to ensure the continued existence of the building and its occupants, and they were usually buried under the floors of buildings or foundations,” Baruch and his colleague Ari Levy explained.

The experts believe that the lamp and the building date to the period immediately after the destruction of the Temple at the hands of the Romans in 70 CE.

“The construction of such a massive structure in the period after the destruction of Jewish Jerusalem demonstrates the importance of the area even after the destruction of the Second Temple,” Baruch and Levy pointed out. “It is possible that the importance of the building, and the need to bless its activity with luck by burying a foundation deposit, was due to its proximity to the Siloam Pool, which was also used in the Roman period as the central source of water within the city.”

The reason why the lamp was shaped as only half a face, with bulging eyes and a menacing grin, remains a mystery. According to the archaeologists, it might have been connected to the need of attaching it to a flat object, such as a wall, or had spiritual and ritual reasons.

The researchers were surprised to find out that the lamp still contains its wick. Future analysis will be able to determine whether the lamp was ever used.

The artifact, shaped as a half-face with grotesque features, represents a unique finding in Jerusalem and possibly in the whole land of Israel. It was uncovered during excavations carried out by the IAA in the Jerusalem Walls-City of David National Park.