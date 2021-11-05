The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Tower of David: Exposing the Citadel’s secrets

Imagine a few centuries ago, an Ottoman soldier as he walks along Jerusalem’s city wall. Perhaps it was a long and windy winter night, perhaps a summer day, right after dawn.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 00:29
UNRAVELING ENIGMAS at the Tower of David. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
UNRAVELING ENIGMAS at the Tower of David.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The mystery regarding when the Tower of David was built is finally beginning to unravel.
Archaeologists have been excavating deep enough to reach the foundations of the wall, giving experts more information to solve the conundrum over the original dating of the structure.
“We know that the citadel’s wall dates back to the Middle Ages, but scholars have been debating to which period exactly,” said Noam Silverberg, the director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “In the past, it was believed that the wall was completely erected by the Crusaders; later it was suggested that it was the Mamelukes, at least partially.”
The excavation has been accompanying the construction work for the new pavilion of the Tower of David Museum, whose groundbreaking ceremony took place on Sunday. The structure – set to open in November 2022 – will reach some 17 meters below the level of the citadel and will house the new entrance of the museum, an art exhibition gallery, a café and offices.
The archaeologists were able to collect samples of organic material – and specifically coals – trapped inside the plaster used to build the wall. The samples are being analyzed at the Weizmann Institute of Science.
“This is going to offer us answers not only about this specific area but for many others in the Old City if we see that the plaster used is similar,” Silverberg remarked.
There have been many other revelations as the excavations have progressed. Imagine a few centuries ago, an Ottoman soldier as he walks along Jerusalem’s city wall. Perhaps it was a long and windy winter night, perhaps a summer day, right after dawn. As he looked outside the city to scan the horizon, in a moment of distraction, he dropped the tobacco pipe he was smoking to while away the long hours of patrol.
Many years later, that tobacco pipe, along with some pottery fragments dating back to the time of the 8th century BCE biblical King Hezekiah, was among the artifacts unearthed in the excavation accompanying the construction work for the new pavilion.
The renovation project at the museum will also include a new permanent exhibition presenting the history of Jerusalem through millennia-old artifacts as well as pioneering technology.
In the meantime, the construction works by Jaffa Gate are already offering some unique opportunities to dig into the city’s archaeological mysteries.
UNRAVELING ENIGMAS at the Tower of David. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) UNRAVELING ENIGMAS at the Tower of David. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In Israel, by law, any development project must be preceded or accompanied by an archaeological excavation.
In Jerusalem, and especially in an area so rich in history as the grounds adjacent to the Old City, the opportunity to dig is very unique, Silverberg said.
“In the past year and a half, we have had the chance to go below the modern floor and to expose many archaeological elements,” he said. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation occasion.”
The area had been excavated by British archaeologist Cedric Norman Johns in the 1920s, who kept a diary and documented some of his finds in pictures. The material helped both the archaeologists and the architects to plan the work.
Yet, many new elements were discovered, including artifacts, a stone bearing an Arabic inscription and a date – 1212 – and a medieval latrine.
IN DESIGNING the new building, preserving the landscape of the area has been a top priority, according to architect Etan Kimmel from Kimmel Eshkolot Architects, which has been tasked with the project.
“It has required five years of design work,” he noted.
“It was important that the new pavilion would blend into the landscape but at the same time did not appear hidden into it, pretending to be ancient when it is modern.”
The result, he stressed, is a very contemporary structure that will welcome visitors coming from the Mamilla area while fitting into the surroundings, “like poetry between old and new,” he noted.
As construction began, the architects have had to constantly consult with the archeologists.
“In such a sensitive spot, you cannot just come up with a big engineering solution without considering what is buried underneath,” Kimmel said.
Asked how often they needed to change plans in light of archaeological needs, he answered “every day.”
The sunken steel, stone and glass Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion is set to be ready in about a year, just after the Tower of David Museum also inaugurates its new permanent exhibition.
“After over three decades, it was about time for a renewal,” said Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the museum. “For us it was important not only to renovate the exhibition, but also to add the infrastructure necessary to engage the new generations.”
“The pandemic has presented us with many challenges, but on the other hand has allowed us to accelerate the work,” she noted. “Now we want to be ready to welcome back the tourists, who we are sure will soon come back.”


Tags archaeology construction Tower of David Museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by