Sagittarius month: Zodiac profile, compatibility, and yearly horoscope

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s commonly believed that Sagittarians are self-centered, that freedom is the most important thing for them, making commitment difficult, that they do everything spontaneously and it’s almost impossible to schedule a meeting with them in advance, that they sometimes lack tact and say things bluntly—and there are quite a few "rumors" like these. Which of them are true?

Sagittarius belongs to the fire element, which already says a lot about their energy! It is also part of the mutable zodiac group and is indeed constantly changing. The ruler of Sagittarius is Jupiter, the planet responsible for our growth and the expansion of our mind and soul. Sagittarius itself is mainly connected to the ninth house, which represents personal expansion. Sagittarius loves to broaden horizons, and they do this in two main ways: through learning and through travel. By exploring the world, they learn about other lifestyles, different approaches, and new ways to live and act. Even in Sagittarians who appear super formal with a suit, tie, and the whole setup, there’s a travel enthusiast dreaming of circling the globe. Many Sagittarians settle down as they grow older, but within every single one of them remains that adventurous spark, ready to drop everything and just travel far away.

The Sagittarian personality is very similar to other fire signs: warm, direct, idealistic, and highly impulsive. What sets Sagittarius apart is their lack of tact, which can exceed even that of Aries. This may be why it sometimes seems that Sagittarius makes every possible communication mistake—saying the truth outright. Some people appreciate it, while others get upset, but either way—you can’t resist the charm of their honesty.

Sagittarius is a natural fighter, unafraid to tackle problems and always seeking challenges. When it comes to careers, they might switch jobs frequently. Yes, freedom is evident here as well, and they thrive in roles that allow them to roam and feel free, such as sales and marketing.

Relationships: Who Is Compatible with Sagittarius?

Sagittarius is a master of testing boundaries in relationships. They repeatedly push their partner’s limits to see how far they can go. The keyword for Sagittarius is freedom—and lots of it. Sagittarian relationships are often more open than others: they must feel this freedom to fully commit. If you want to stay close to them, you’ll have to accept this personal freedom as part of the deal. In relationships, they are passionate and romantic lovers, so if you can handle the freedom factor, you’ll reap great rewards.

Sagittarius needs a partner who is lighthearted, social, and communicative, like Gemini. Geminis require a lot of personal freedom, and so does Sagittarius. Both are spontaneous, impulsive, and love movement—whether in their thoughts or on their feet.

Equally, Sagittarians are highly compatible with other Sagittarians. They are open, spontaneous, impulsive, and have a great need for adventure—they will find excellent partners in people like themselves. Sagittarians also have strong chemistry with Pisces. While their needs and personalities are very different, if the Sagittarius becomes more aware and empathetic, and the Pisces is brave and willing to experiment, an excellent relationship can develop here.

Want to know if your sign matches Sagittarius or any other sign? Here's the full compatibility chart >>

What Is Sagittarius Like in Bed?

This enthusiastic adventurer will make you feel like the only person in the world when it comes to the bedroom. With Sagittarius, you’re in for a fun and enjoyable experience. Sagittarians are open, adventurous, and committed to pleasure. They are bolder in new and exciting places. "They will want you and want you to want them back. They are willing to do anything—and will have sex anywhere," says Vega. Try exotic and unusual sexual positions, preferably in daring places, like airplane bathrooms. They dislike predictability—so if you’re the type who prefers staying home to watch a movie, they’re likely to get bored and lose interest.Sexually Compatible Signs: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

What Awaits Sagittarius in the New Hebrew Year, 5785?

This year, Jupiter, Sagittarius's ruler, will move from Gemini—occupying your house of relationships—where you learned a lot about the power of approaching relationships with abundance, openness, and personal freedom, to emotional Cancer. Here, Jupiter will teach the adventurous and energetic Sagittarius how to channel the physical and mental energy of the fire element into Cancer's emotional realm—relating to deep connections with family and roots. Your strength will be found in connecting with your roots and home, as well as with loved ones, reflecting back to you the effort and love you invest in them.

Sagittarius’s outward gallop into the world becomes more restrained this year and changes direction: it now turns inward, toward the realms of emotion, deep insights, and understanding that true freedom lies in the powerful dialogue with the world and close people—not just in roaming the open spaces. Emotion brings you back inside and signals what true freedom really is: not to run powerfully, but to love powerfully and surrender to this love. Build and protect your inner home, just as you create an external home to belong to, passing this torch forward through the Sagittarian tribal fire, like in ancient days when we lived in tribes.

The transition of Saturn and Neptune into Aries, another fire sign, indicates your ability to emotionally connect to two areas that are usually the antithesis of your freedom: the structured and powerful frameworks Saturn brings, allowing you to act safely and without fear, such as marrying and formalizing love or business partnerships, where practical facts support their emotional content rather than opposing it.

On the other hand, Neptune in Aries gives legitimacy to feel the fire's power—similar to Sagittarius's fire: enthusiastic, powerful, yet also goal-oriented. With this focus, you can create without limits, fueled by the well-known adventurous Sagittarian energy.

Famous Sagittarians:

Chaim Etgar (November 22, 1974), Miley Cyrus (November 23, 1992), Lior Raz (November 24, 1974), Shlomo Artzi (November 26, 1949), On Refaeli (November 26, 1996), Britney Spears (December 2, 1981), Lior Suchard (December 6, 1981), Agam Buhbut (December 8, 2003), Liraz "Static" Russo (December 8, 1990), Taylor Swift (December 13, 1989), Brad Pitt (December 18, 1963).