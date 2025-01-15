Tuesday's horoscope: Taurus - An emotional day at home and with family

Aries

You are dominant and outgoing, with a tendency toward impulsiveness and drama. Reactions may be exaggerated, and you feel the need to express yourself. The influence of the full moon is still present, emotions are strong, and your presence and impact are noticeable.

Taurus

An emotional day at home and with family. Exaggerated and dramatic reactions, partly due to the influence of tonight's full moon. A need to be seen, a tendency toward anger, and emotional alignment for a significant change.

Gemini

You are strengthening your connections with those around you. Your influence on close ones is noticeable, with a tendency to be emotional and dramatic. Reactions may be exaggerated, and you are dominant and impulsive.

Cancer

After a full moon in your sign, emotions are still intense and dramatic. You feel a need for a major change, with a tendency to be emotional, impulsive, and take everything personally.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, boosting your energy and presence. You are proactive and active but also emotional and impulsive. Your management and organizational skills are prominent, along with a tendency toward drama.

Virgo

A day of heightened sensitivity following the full moon. There is a tendency to get carried away emotionally and experience inner dramas. Connecting with creative expression can help balance you and temper exaggerated reactions. A deep need for change may arise.

Libra

You are socially dominant, leading and initiating. Your presence tends to be dramatic, and your ability to influence is strong, particularly in communities, groups, and social organizations.

Scorpio

An intense day in your career. You are dominant and influential, with high management and organizational abilities. You can lead systemic change processes, but try to avoid impulsive and emotional actions or reactions.

Sagittarius

You are dominant and opinion-leading, with your influence strongly felt. Try not to impose your opinions or insist on being right. There is a tendency to be loud, dramatic, and emotionally impulsive.

Capricorn

You may feel internal sensitivity, with a tendency to get emotionally carried away and caught up in personal dramas. It’s worth listening to your heart and trying to avoid impulsive and exaggerated reactions. A need for profound change is noticeable.

Aquarius

Days of drama in relationships. Emotional and dramatic reactions from the other side may ignite arguments and disputes, leading to escalation. Try not to fan the flames and accept the necessary process of change.

Pisces

Your creativity will shine in the workplace in the coming days, and your management and organizational abilities will also be in demand. Avoid impulsiveness and drama, as there is a tendency to get carried away emotionally and react excessively.