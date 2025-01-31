Friday's horoscope: Scorpio - A powerful emotional experience is possible

Aries

Sensitive days, especially in relationships. Karmic and fateful closures may bring endings and changes. Emotional surges, fears, and boundary issues arise. Listen to the energy and complete what needs to be finished.

Taurus

Social sensitivity is heightened. Emotional involvement in a community or group may come to an end, marking the close of a significant and long period. Try to let go of unnecessary control and influence. Listen to your intuition.

Gemini

High sensitivity in career matters and recognition. The state of your relationships in the workplace influences your status and acknowledgment. Karmic closures and endings may be felt in your role as well.

Cancer

Your perception is emotionally charged, making everything more intense and impulsive. This is particularly evident in relationships. Spending time in or near water can help balance your emotions.

Leo

A heightened sense of vulnerability, emotional surges, and fears—especially in relationships and fateful closures. There may be a tendency for dramatic reactions and emotional excess. Try to maintain healthy boundaries.

Virgo

High sensitivity in relationships undergoing karmic and fateful closures. Boundary issues and the need for care within the relationship, possibly for one partner, may create an imbalance.

Libra

Sensitivity in relationships with superiors, colleagues, or clients. Maintaining healthy boundaries is crucial. The workload you've taken on may be overwhelming and create an imbalance. Keep your limits in check.

Scorpio

High sensitivity in romantic relationships or as a parent. A powerful emotional experience, such as a fateful love affair or karmic closure leading to the end of a relationship, is possible. Boundary issues with children require attention.

Sagittarius

Family and home relationships are highly sensitive. Fateful closures, separations, and endings may occur. Boundary issues arise, requiring attention within family relationships. There is a tendency for emotional drama and overindulgence.

Capricorn

Heightened sensitivity in close relationships, especially with siblings, cousins, or neighbors. Karmic closures and endings may occur. A move to a new area or the end of a chapter in a familiar location is possible. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Aquarius

You are growing stronger and more empowered. Financial matters require attention and boundary-setting. There is a tendency toward financial recklessness and spending. Debt repayments or pending payments may be settled.

Pisces

The moon in your sign increases sensitivity, especially in relationships and karmic closures. Boundary issues come to the surface, and there is a tendency toward emotional drama, excess, and deep emotional experiences.