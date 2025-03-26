US strikes lead to ‘heavy Houthi losses’ - report

A report at Al-Ain media in the UAE says that recent US strikes in Yemen have caused heavy losses among the Iranian-backed Houthis. The report says that “the US military has intensified its airstrikes on Houthi militia bases, facilities, and command centers in their main stronghold in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen.”

Saada governorate is one of the largest governorates in Yemen and includes an area in northwest Yemen along the border with Saudi Arabia. The capital of the region is Saada city. The city has a population of around 50,000 and is in the mountains, around 1,800 meters above sea level.

“The US military launched a new series of airstrikes early Wednesday morning, targeting militia barracks and hideouts east of Saada city and Al Salem district in the same governorate,” Al-Ain reported.

Locals said they heard loud explosions in the area. The report said that ballistic missile systems may be in this area, as well as Houthi command centers. “The Houthis acknowledged five airstrikes, including two on Saada city and three on Al Salem district, amid continued intensive US airstrikes.”

The report goes on to say that over the last two days, between March 24 and 25, the Houthis have suffered some of the heaviest airstrikes since the US began this operation on March 15. The strikes have included more than 15 raids on the Sahar and Kitaf districts in Saada, in addition to two raids on the town of Qahza, southeast of Saada. A fighter plane takes off for an operation against the Houthi group in an unknown location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 17, 2025. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

Ninth Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier

"This escalation comes after the Houthis announced their ninth attack on the US aircraft carrier Truman in the Red Sea.

Overall, the US has carried out strikes in eight of the twenty-one governorates of Yemen, the report claimed.

The Houthis continue to claim attacks on the US. They say they have been targeting the USS Harry Truman, an American carrier that is leading operations against the Houthis. The Houthis say they will continue to target Israel.

“In a statement early on Wednesday, the Yemeni armed forces said its missile, drone, and naval forces struck the targets in response to US attacks against the Arab country and on the 10th anniversary of the Yemeni National Resistance on March 26,” Iran’s IRNA media claimed.

“In line with defending the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to continue supporting them, the Yemeni [Houthi] drone unit targeted the Israeli military positions in the occupied Jaffa," the statement read.