Monday's horoscope: Cancer – Tendency for impulsive and quick reactions

Aries

The moon is still in your sign, boosting your energy, enthusiasm, and drive for action, new initiatives, and fresh beginnings. However, there may be rising anger related to home and family matters. You may become emotional and impulsive—try to remain patient.

Taurus

An internal sense of strengthening, a connection to self-expression and desires, though with some difficulty expressing them immediately. Patience is required. Restlessness may arise from growing anger—again, keep your composure. This day may bring inspiration.

Gemini

A good day for initiatives and social activity. You have the ability to lead communities, groups, or large organizations with your truth. However, there is a tendency for impulsivity—try to maintain patience and a reasonable pace.

Cancer

A tendency for impulsive and quick reactions, possible rising anger. You may lose patience and respond accordingly after a period of silence and restraint. You are emotional and tend to take everything personally.

Leo

Strong energy continues, and your self-expression is powerful. You express your opinions directly and honestly—be mindful not to hurt others. There is a tendency to be dramatic and impulsive.

Virgo

A sense of internal strengthening is noticeable. Some of you may accumulate anger, leading to impulsive reactions and emotional unrest. Try to remain patient—physical activity can help balance your energy and emotions.

Libra

You express yourself openly in matters of love and relationships. Directness and mutual honesty are apparent. Be sure to stay connected to yourself when dealing with others and do not hesitate to stand your ground.

Scorpio

High energy is noticeable. You are proactive and engaged in your work environment and daily routine. There is a tendency for impulsive reactions and anger—consider channeling excess energy into physical activity.

Sagittarius

Energy levels remain high, and your self-expression is stronger and more direct than ever. You are enthusiastic and energetic, but there may be moments of impulsive and tactless anger. Try to stay patient and composed.

Capricorn

Your ability to express yourself directly and honestly at home and within your family is prominent. You take the lead and are highly dominant in your household. However, there is a tendency for impulsivity and impatience—try not to express anger through aggressive or inconsiderate reactions.

Aquarius

You are taking initiative and leading within your close environment. Your communication with those around you is direct and honest. However, there may be a tendency to express anger impulsively and impatiently—maintain composure.

Pisces

Financial initiatives and new beginnings are possible. Avoid making decisions emotionally or impulsively, and remain logical and patient with the process and its outcomes. Impulsive spending is also a possibility.