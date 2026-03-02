Following efforts documented by satellite imagery in recent weeks to fortify various nuclear sites, Iran is also trying during the ongoing operation to “save what can be saved” from its nuclear facilities.

According to sources familiar with the details who spoke to The Jerusalem Post, Iran is attempting to protect what it can, reinforce facilities, and remove equipment where possible.

So far, as part of the US-Israel Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury against Iran, nuclear sites have not been targeted. Some of them, it should be noted, were heavily damaged during Operation Rising Lion in June.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this week that beneath the site in Isfahan – which was bombed during Operation Rising Lion and Midnight Hammer in June 2025 – there is still a stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%.

While Iran claimed during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz had been bombed in recent days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said there are currently no signs that nuclear sites were struck during the operation.

Grossi also said the agency attempted to contact Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization but has not yet received a response.

People drive by a mural featuring images of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on a building, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)