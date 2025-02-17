Monday's horoscope: Scorpio - Emotional overflow triggering anger

Aries

Sensitivity in relationships continues. There may be tension and a tendency towards anger or impulsive reactions. The need for change is felt, and everything seems very fast-paced. Try to remain patient.

Taurus

Work environment and routine are tense, with a tendency toward impulsive reactions and a feeling of imbalance. It’s not an ideal day for collaboration or teamwork. There may be a turning point in work relationships.

Gemini

Romantic relationships or those with children are tense and imbalanced. Anger may rise, making it hard to feel harmony. A turning point in relationships may emotionally impact you.

Cancer

Relationships at home and within the family are tense, leading to restlessness. Anger may rise, and sensitivity is higher than usual. You’re impulsive with high energy—try to stay patient.

Leo

Relationships with those close to you may be tense, creating a sense of imbalance. There is difficulty collaborating with close ones, and anger and impulsive reactions may surface. Try to remain patient.

Virgo

Financial matters are causing imbalance, with possible impulsive spending. A need for change or a turning point is felt. Avoid making hasty or rash financial decisions.

Libra

The moon in your sign amplifies sensitivity and imbalance in relationships. Anger may rise, leading to impulsive reactions. A need for relationship changes is felt, and a turning point may occur these days.

Scorpio

Heightened internal sensitivity, emotional overflow triggering anger, fears, and impulsive reactions. A deep need for change is felt. Connecting to creative expression may help restore balance.

Sagittarius

You may be popular and communicative, but there is a tendency for impulsive reactions and imbalance. It’s advisable to avoid decisions or social collaborations during these days.

Capricorn

Sensitivity around career matters—avoid making important decisions or collaborations today. There’s a tendency for arguments and disagreements, along with anger and impulsive reactions. Try to maintain balance.

Aquarius

Difficulty in viewing things with balance and sound judgment. Anger may rise, leading to impulsive reactions. It’s hard to achieve harmony and clarity. Try to stay patient and calm.

Pisces

Sensitivity in intimate and romantic relationships is high. Anger may surface, and reactions can be extreme. Try not to give up on your stance or desires in relationships. Maintain balance and boundaries.