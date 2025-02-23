Weekly horoscope: February 23 - March 1, 2025

The weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign awaits you at the end of the forecast. Don't miss it!

Something special is happening this week in the stars: After two and a half months of retrograde motion, Mars returns to direct motion in Cancer. This positively impacts all signs, especially the cardinal signs: Cancer, Aries, Capricorn, and Libra. It’s time to set a new course of action, focusing on the future, after a long period where you were mainly occupied with things you had to do in the past or do differently in the present.

The angle of action of Mercury, our communication planet, is also significant this week. Mercury’s moods usually bring emotional, rather than practical, communication. However, the angle of action it forms with Saturn’s rigid energy allows us to combine emotions with practicality this week, even if some of those emotions are pessimistic and challenging. This is definitely a time to be more practical.

Economic Forecast:

This week marks a turning point in the influence of the stars, with Mars returning to direct motion, which may highlight areas of entrepreneurship, investments, and business movements in your life. The week brings renewed stability in the economic sphere, with the return of energy allowing for the re-planning of investments and ventures in a wise manner. The return to direct motion especially encourages signs related to aggressive energy, such as Aries and Scorpio, to consider risks carefully and take advantage of opportunities that bring renewal. The precise angle of thinking and organization encourages signs influenced by Mercury, such as Gemini and Virgo, to conduct deep analyses of data, leading to precision in decision-making. The coordination between energies allows for long-term strategic planning, where every decision is based on systematic analysis and patience, especially in the face of Saturn’s rigidity. Signs associated with financial stability (such as Capricorn and Aquarius) may find themselves drawn to recommendations based on thorough examination, helping avoid mishaps in the market.

In the end, the combination of renewed energy and planning precision creates a solid foundation for sustained economic growth, with an emphasis on prudent risk management and adaptation to a changing reality.

Social Forecast:

This week encourages social gatherings where dialogues become deeper, as the energy influences promote openness and mutual acceptance among people. Signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will feel the drive to initiate new social projects, using their energy boldly and confidently. At the same time, signs that are strongly influenced by precision and organization (Gemini and Virgo) will find themselves leading thoughtful discussions and plans for collaboration, enriching their social circles. The balanced and precise approach brought by Mercury in active aspect with Saturn encourages moderated discussion and reflection on relationships, turning every encounter into an opportunity for mutual learning. Social meetings will be inspiring, as people seeking closeness and authenticity, like Cancer and Pisces, will find true support and understanding within the community. The atmosphere invites everyone to find their place – from bold social initiators to those seeking advice and collaboration in building strong support networks. Time for rational decisions that will move you toward the goal you set for yourself a while ago (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Emotional Forecast:

On an emotional level, this week brings a renewed sense of balance that allows for introspection and a deep sense of personal security. Dynamic signs, especially Aries and Scorpio, will feel the change as the energy returns to normal, enabling full but balanced emotional expression. Sensitive signs, like Cancer and Pisces, will benefit from an angle of action that provides order and precision in emotional expression, focusing on understanding personal needs and relationships with others. The mental precision from Mercury’s influence, combined with the discipline of Saturn, will help process emotions in a planned and conscious manner, ensuring that every response is thoughtful and deeply understood. The encounter with emotions, bringing a desire for change and renewal, will allow everyone to find a way for full self-expression without excessive turmoil. In the end, the balance created between energetic movement and emotional transparency will lead to inner peace, strengthening feelings of emotional stability and security throughout the week.

Weekly Forecast by Zodiac Signs:

The week begins with renewed energy, inviting new initiatives and confident, courageous starts.

You feel a strong drive to act and conquer personal challenges in a bold yet planned way.

The energy encourages using inner inspiration, leading to precise planning and cooperation with your environment.

The return to routine work allows you to leverage the desire for renewal and achieve personal goals.

Taurus:

This week brings stability and a sense of security, helping you focus on building financial and practical foundations.

The feeling invites careful planning and resource management, balancing tradition with innovation.

You feel a desire to organize your day orderly while maintaining personal and traditional values.

Internal renewal enables persistence in your goals, leading to achievements through measured steps.

Gemini:

The week encourages open, creative thinking, leading to enriching conversations and innovative alternatives.

You feel a strong urge to share ideas and seek social experiences that refresh your intellectual environment.

Focusing on sharp thinking and decision-making encourages integrating emotions with advanced ideas.

The energy allows you to find original solutions and inspire discussions in professional and social settings.

Cancer:

This week focuses on deepening personal connections and genuine emotional expression, especially with family.

You feel a desire to offer support and understanding, with an atmosphere encouraging security and intimacy in all interactions.

Emotional renewal enables processing experiences and honest dialogue, leading to healing and stable relationships.

Routine helps you enjoy the simplicity of small moments, bringing calm and peace to your heart.

Leo:

This week brings strong self-expression and natural enthusiasm, encouraging you to lead social initiatives boldly.

You feel energy radiating confidence and power, leading to creative activity and notable personal expression.

Energetic renewal allows you to break boundaries and bring significant changes to your social circles.

The feeling encourages combining leadership with precision and evaluating the impact of every step, leading to impressive achievements.

Virgo:

This week is marked by attention to order and organization, leading to structured planning and focus on important details.

You feel analytical ability helping you deeply examine opportunities and challenges.

Internal renewal allows you to reorganize priorities and deal with changes in a measured way.

The energy encourages creating a solid foundation for personal and professional improvement, with each step carefully weighed.

Libra:

The return of Mars to direct motion in your career sector allows for a change in direction – from defensive to assertive, from survival to initiative. It's time to think ahead and act accordingly. This week brings balance and harmony, with a calming feeling that allows you to form deep, authentic social connections.

You feel a desire to combine collaboration with personal expression, leading to a balanced and thoughtful dialogue in your environment.

Internal renewal enables creating a social space full of aesthetics and mutual understanding, strengthening connections.

The energy encourages collaboration and building social bridges that improve the quality of personal relationships.

Scorpio:

The week is marked by emotional depth and internal reflection, leading to greater self-understanding and uncovering hidden layers within yourself.

You feel a desire to face emotional challenges bravely and sophisticatedly, with careful internal analysis.

Renewal allows you to express emotions authentically, with consideration and thoughtfulness.

The energy encourages profound personal processing and internal change that leads to emotional growth and real renewal.

Sagittarius:

The week brings an adventurous and optimistic spirit, encouraging you to explore new paths and unexpected opportunities.

You feel excitement and internal renewal, bringing a desire to experiment and develop in various fields.

Renewal allows a blend of creativity with a pragmatic approach, leading to the expansion of both personal and social horizons.

The energy encourages openness and boldness in acting, while maintaining balance and deep thought with each step.

Capricorn:

The return of Mars to direct motion in Cancer, in your partnership and relationships house, allows for a return to pleasant communication after resolving conflicts and misunderstandings, or deciding to move on after Mars couldn't resolve the issues. This week also emphasizes strategic planning and self-discipline, leading to precise path choices and planned progress.

You feel a desire to set long-term goals and persist in them, with in-depth analysis and reevaluation of data.

Renewal allows combining innovation with tradition, leading to stable financial and professional results.

The energy encourages calculated risk management and handling challenges in a thoughtful and orderly manner.

Aquarius:

This week brings an innovative and open-minded spirit, inviting you to think outside the box and try unconventional approaches.

You feel internal renewal leading to groundbreaking social connections and original collaborations.

Renewal encourages an open approach, blending creativity with strategic thinking for informed decision-making.

The energy encourages you to break conventions and develop innovative ideas that lead to significant change in your life.

Pisces: