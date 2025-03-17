Monday's horoscope: Gemini – Emotionally and physically unstable days

Aries ♈

These are intense days internally, as the retrogrades in your sign bring restlessness and irritability, with a tendency toward impulsive reactions. Relationships and communication are tense, and arguments or emotional outbursts may arise.

Taurus ♉

Relationships are going through intense and sensitive days. You may feel confusion and helplessness, coupled with a strong need for control while also experiencing a loss of it. Try not to make hasty decisions and remain patient.

Gemini ♊

Emotionally and physically unstable days. Noticeable pressures may affect the body, and excess energy creates tension. Sports and movement can help you regain balance, and letting go of control will also be beneficial.

Cancer ♋

Sensitive days in romantic relationships or interactions with children. An intense emotional experience is possible. Try to let go of emotional control and relax, even with children. Engaging in active pursuits will help you regain balance.

Leo ♌

Home and family life are intense, and sensitivity is high. You feel a need for privacy and control over the situation. Learn to let go and release the need for certainty—it won’t be possible right now. Listening to your heart will help you stay balanced.

Virgo ♍

Your need for control is increasing, and these are intense days with close relatives. Try to let go of control and certainty. There is an opportunity to deepen emotional connections. There may be endings, turning points, or changes in your immediate surroundings.

Libra ♎

Challenging financial days. A need for change may bring a turning point in financial management. Let go of control and allow creativity to guide you. Strengthening your self-worth will help you improve your financial situation.

Scorpio ♏

The moon in your sign increases intensity and sensitivity. These are days of introspection and deep inner connection. Your need for control is growing, but it’s best to let go and release it. You tend to be all-or-nothing and extreme.

Sagittarius ♐

These are intense and emotionally sensitive days. Your intuition is sharper than usual, and a need for emotional control is felt. Fears may arise, leading to an emotional flood that pulls you inward.

Capricorn ♑

Socially intense days. Try not to take the weight of the world on your shoulders. Release control and responsibility. You may feel emotionally burdened, so let go and relax. You tend to be very serious about others.

Aquarius ♒

These are intense days regarding career and recognition. A turning point in your influence or status may arise. Try to let go of control and stay connected to your truth and integrity. Listen to your heart.

Pisces ♓

You tend to view situations in an extreme and absolute way, with a tendency for control and fear of letting go. It is advisable to relax and soften your approach. Spending time near or in water may help balance your emotions.