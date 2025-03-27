Thursday's horoscope: Scorpio – Sensitive days in romantic relationships

Aries ♈

A day of low energy, heightened sensitivity, and deep introspection. Emotional surges, sadness, or tears may arise, especially as the upcoming eclipse approaches. Try to remain patient during these days and allow your emotions to flow.

Taurus ♉

High social sensitivity and a sense of loneliness accompany you these days. Emotions are rising, and you tend to take on responsibility for others, which puts a heavy burden on you.

Gemini ♊

A sense of pressure and responsibility regarding career matters and recognition, possibly related to your role. It is important to set proper boundaries and avoid being too hard on yourself. Your authority is noticeable.

Cancer ♋

Sensitive days with a tendency toward emotional overload and a feeling of heaviness affecting you. Try not to sink into pessimism and sadness. Spending time near water or swimming can help you emotionally balance and relax.

Leo ♌

A sense of internal pressure and heaviness, possibly even distress, fatigue, and noticeable energy depletion. You are feeling exhausted in the days leading up to the eclipse, and emotions such as sadness and tears may surface. Creative expression can help you emotionally balance.

Virgo ♍

Relationships are going through closures, endings, and breakups, leading to self-reflection. You may feel a decline in energy and sadness. Maintain proper boundaries with the other person and try not to overburden each other.

Libra ♎

You may experience fatigue and a drop in both physical and emotional energy. Strengthening your immune system is advised, as you might feel some weakness requiring rest. In the workplace, be mindful of the boundaries you need to set around you.

Scorpio ♏

Sensitive days in romantic relationships or with children who require proper boundaries. A tendency to be too hard on yourself. Emotional experiences that bring sadness, such as breakups or the end of relationships, may also have an impact.

Sagittarius ♐

A heavy atmosphere at home and within the family. Emotional burdens are affecting you, along with pressing responsibilities. Try to set boundaries with family members, as you may feel internal distress and fatigue. Avoid being too hard on yourself emotionally.

Capricorn ♑

A sense of heaviness and high sensitivity in your close surroundings. Be mindful of boundaries with your loved ones and avoid taking on responsibility for them. You tend to withdraw and share less with those around you.

Aquarius ♒

Financial matters are challenging you these days, and you may feel restrictions and shortages. It is advisable to be financially cautious and plan carefully. Maintaining clear boundaries and responsibility is essential.

Pisces ♓

The Moon in your sign, in conjunction with Saturn, brings emotional heaviness and burdens. Fatigue and energy depletion may also arise. Set boundaries for yourself, and consider practices such as meditation, yoga, or martial arts to help restore balance.