Daily horoscope for Monday: Virgo – Be patient, things are happening behind the scenes

Aries ♈

Strong energy surrounds you and you’re dominant and influential. Your ability to express and manifest is high. There's a tendency for drama and unpredictable reactions. Your presence is noticeable, and your leadership skills are felt.

Taurus ♉

You feel strengthened by the influence of home and family. There's a tendency to create drama and respond unexpectedly. Try not to fuel the fire and enjoy the love you feel with your family.

Gemini ♊

You’re dominant in your close environment and can influence those around you. It's fun to be in your company — you're open and warm toward others. Your presence is radiant, and your communication skills are strong.

Cancer ♋

A good day for deals and financial opportunities — some of which may be unexpected. A day of both income and significant, unforeseen expenses. You have the ability to enjoy abundance and material pleasures.

Leo ♌

The Moon in your sign brings emotional strengthening, influence, and joy. You are dominant and hard to ignore. A day of potential successes and achievements. A great day for performers of all kinds. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo ♍

You're strengthening internally. The need to express yourself may lead to drama. Be patient and wait for better timing — things are happening behind the scenes. Any form of creative expression will help you these days.

Libra ♎

You're socially and communally influential and dominant. Those of you involved in communities, groups, or large organizations show a strong ability to express yourselves and influence others.

Scorpio ♏

Management and organizational skills are dominant today in your career role. Your status and recognition are growing. You have the ability to achieve success in projects you’re involved in.

Sagittarius ♐

You’re especially dominant in your ability to share knowledge and influence through it. You are opinionated and strong today. Energy is high. There's a feeling of openness and optimism. A great day for uplifting and enjoyable experiences.

Capricorn ♑

A good day to listen to your heart and let go of ego and control. Things are forming beneath the surface. Your management and organizational abilities are noticeable. You're growing emotionally and internally — it’s best to make decisions from the heart.

Aquarius ♒

Relationships are strengthening today. Your connection to love and heart is growing. You have the ability to grow emotionally in healthy relationships and see clearly where you stand. It’s very important to listen to your heart these days.

Pisces ♓

You're dominant and influential in your work environment and daily routine. It’s best to stay organized and creative — this will help you manage effectively and make the most of these days. You have the potential to succeed in work and daily matters.