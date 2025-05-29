Daily horoscope for Thursday, 29/5: Leo – You're tending to be emotional

Aries ♈

Sensitivity at home and with family, possibly with children or one of the parents. Mood swings are likely, along with a noticeable lack of emotional security. A strong need for belonging, and emotional outbursts are also possible.

Taurus ♉

Sensitivity with your close environment and relatives such as siblings, cousins, or neighbors. A need to maintain clear boundaries and avoid excessive drama and emotionality. Feelings of distance or separation may arise.

Gemini ♊

Financial matters are occupying your mind. You may feel limited or lacking, requiring careful planning and consideration. Smart and calculated financial management can help you maintain balance despite the challenges.

Cancer ♋

The Moon in your sign brings heightened sensitivity and a need for security and stability. Pay attention to your boundaries in giving and being sensitive. There’s a tendency toward drama and a sense of emotional lack and need for warmth. You’re more emotional than ever.

Leo ♌

You're tending to be more emotional and sensitive than usual. Internal dramas and emotional overflows may bring mood swings, a tendency to withdraw, crying, and a need for emotional security and belonging.

Virgo ♍

High social sensitivity is present these days. Your capacity to care and give is noticeable. It’s advisable to set limits and avoid wasting unnecessary energy. Emotional withdrawal may occur, along with a need for security.

Libra ♎

A sensitive day in your career. Your intuition and ability to give affect your performance today. Emotional difficulty and a sense of lack are possible. You need to establish clear boundaries and preserve your energy.

Scorpio ♏

Very sensitive days, with a tendency toward mood swings, ups and downs, and a need for emotional security. Your perspective is emotional as well. Spending time near or in water can help balance your emotions.

Sagittarius ♐

You may feel emotionally withdrawn with shifting moods, possible sadness, and emotional heaviness. Emotions are intense and charged. A deep need for security and belonging emerges. You need the comfort of home and family. Emotional challenges within the family are possible.

Capricorn ♑

Relationships are sensitive these days. You may need to set boundaries with the other side, which tends to be dramatic and emotional. A need for security and belonging also rises, along with a sense of family and responsibility in your relationships.

Aquarius ♒

Work and daily routine are overly sensitive, especially for those among you who care for others or work with children and families. It’s important to maintain boundaries around giving and empathy and not to drain your energy.

Pisces ♓

Intense emotional experiences in romance or with children. Setting boundaries is essential in any situation. Drama and high emotionality may arise. Connecting with creative emotional expression can help you find balance.