Weekly Horoscope: June 1–6, 2025

The challenging aspect of the week is the action angle between the restless planet Uranus, located at the end of Taurus, and the planet Mars, which is in Leo. We’ll start feeling this aspect from midweek onward, but it will continue to intensify and peak in the middle of next week.

On one hand, strict Saturn in Aries brings the feeling that it’s time to build something new, redefine our professional and emotional needs, and open new chapters of activity—and perhaps also new approaches to life in general. But its conjunction with hazy, confusing Neptune might blur and dissolve our plans. And the action angle between Mars and volatile Uranus could create a chain of sudden changes—in our decisions, in our interactions with the world, even in situations that seemed final and resolved.

That’s why it’s important this week to act with maximum caution and protect ourselves as much as possible—especially not to be surprised if everything we decide goes through quite a few changes before we can actually implement it. On the flip side, this angle is also dangerous—it could lead to a chain of impulsive decisions on the roads and highways, as well as general carelessness in both driving and judgment.

Therefore, the key words this week are: caution, patience, and a lot of resilience.

Who will be most affected by this astrological setup? Mainly the fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, Aquarius, and Scorpio. Leo – Patience Isn’t a Dirty Word (credit: Artificial Intelligence)

Weekly Forecast by Zodiac Sign:

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week brings strong energy with Venus in your sign, and Saturn and Neptune providing new stability. The week starts intensely, with the Moon in Leo boosting your confidence. Midweek, the Moon in Virgo pushes you to organize and sort out important matters. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, will focus on relationships and collaborations. Be cautious of potential tensions due to Uranus in Taurus. This is a great time for new beginnings and bold decisions. Clear communication will be the key to success this week.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Uranus at the end of your sign creates an interesting creative tension with the planets in Aries and Gemini. The start of the week brings strong emotions and sudden inspiration. Midweek, focus on details and precise planning. The weekend will be balanced and good for relationships. Watch for sudden changes in finances or career. This is a great time for personal breakthroughs and renewal. Stay patient—your confidence will prove justified. Flexibility and openness to new ideas are essential now.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, this will be a dynamic week full of communication and learning. Early in the week, Mars in Leo boosts your charisma, making things energetic and social. Midweek, focus on details and daily tasks. The weekend brings opportunities for new collaborations. A great time for writing, studying, and creative expression. Communication will be at the center—both personal and professional. Avoid overly hasty decisions. Neptune’s influence calls for mental clarity.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This week will bring balance between emotion and reason, with the Moon moving from Leo to Virgo to Libra. The start of the week is emotional and intuitive. Midweek, focus on home and family, and handle practical matters. The weekend will be social and relationship-oriented. Mars in Leo may stir some emotional tension. A great time to listen to your intuition and nurture close relationships. Avoid overreacting emotionally. Look within—you’ll find the answers you’re seeking.

♌ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

High energy will follow you throughout the week. Midweek, the Moon in Virgo encourages you to manage your energy wisely. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings opportunities for collaboration. A great time to lead, create, and influence those around you. Communication with the Sun and Mercury in Gemini will be effective. Watch out for arrogance and overconfidence. Your innovation will be recognized.

♍ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Midweek, the Moon in your sign will give you special strength for organizing and planning. The start of the week is busy with strong external influences. This is your time to analyze, deconstruct, and rebuild. The weekend brings needed balance and enjoyable relationships. The influence of Neptune and Saturn in Aries may bring some confusion, but your analytical skills will guide you well. A great time for personal and professional improvement. Small details can make a big difference. Focus on health and a balanced daily routine. Perfect Balance and Harmonious Relationships. Libra (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

♎ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Your weekend begins with the Moon in your sign, bringing perfect balance and harmonious relationships. The beginning of the week will require personal strength and self-confidence. Midweek, focus on details and daily tasks. This is a great time for diplomacy, beauty, and art. Venus in Aries brings romantic or creative opportunities. Be careful not to overthink decisions. Your diplomatic nature will be especially appreciated this week. Creative solutions will come through collaboration.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This week brings emotional depth and transformation under the influence of powerful planetary aspects. The beginning of the week will be intense and passionate. Midweek, focus on investigation and searching for truth. The weekend brings a sense of inner peace and balance. Mars in Leo may cause some tension but also gives you the energy to act. This is a great time for emotional healing and letting go of the past. Your strong intuition will guide you well. Avoid extremes and choose the middle path.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

This week brings a quest for meaning and broadening your horizons through planetary energies. The week begins with excitement and a desire for adventure. Midweek, focus on learning and deepening your knowledge. The weekend brings opportunities for international or cultural collaboration. The Sun and Mercury in Gemini offer chances for expanded communication. This is an excellent time for travel, study, and expanding your awareness. Watch out for exaggerations or unrealistic expectations. Your optimistic philosophy will inspire others.

♑ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Saturn, your ruling planet, leaves Pisces and enters Aries, bringing significant changes in home and family matters. Mercury’s move into Gemini highlights the importance of daily routines and health. This week asks you to be more flexible in your approach. Career progresses with steady, measured steps. It’s a great time to reorganize your home or office. Be cautious of overly conservative tendencies that might limit opportunities. Love: stability is needed, and commitment deepens.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This week brings innovation and a desire for freedom with Uranus in Taurus creating interesting dynamics. The start of the week will be original and unpredictable. Midweek, focus on community and friends. The weekend brings a balance between personal freedom and social responsibilities. Neptune and Saturn in Aries bring spiritual inspiration and a new vision. It’s a great time for social activity and promoting progressive ideas. Beware of excessive detachment or rebellion. Your uniqueness will be recognized and appreciated.

♓ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This week brings deep spiritual sensitivity and strong intuition with Neptune and Saturn in Aries. The week begins dreamily and full of inspiration. Midweek, focus on creativity and artistic expression. The weekend brings emotional balance and compassion for others. Venus in Aries brings love and beauty into daily life. It’s a great time for meditation, creativity, and emotional healing. Watch for blurred boundaries and excessive emotionality. Your deep empathy will help those around you.