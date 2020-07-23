The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Antisemites ‘Zoombombed’ our synagogue’s Shabbat services

An outsider — perhaps a bored prankster or possibly an extremist hacker — somehow accessed the annotating, audio and chat features of our Zoom session to share hateful messages.

By JODIE SADOWSKY/JTA  
JULY 23, 2020 07:00
Zoombombing (photo credit: IMAGE DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL; HANDS ILLUSTRATION BY VENIMO/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Zoombombing
(photo credit: IMAGE DESIGN BY GRACE YAGEL; HANDS ILLUSTRATION BY VENIMO/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
This story originally appeared on Kveller.
Prior to the pandemic, my family of five rarely attended Shabbat services at our Reform synagogue in Connecticut. There was always something else to do — sports practices and school dances, birthday parties and weekends away.
Now, however, with our calendars cleared because of the coronavirus, we tried services on Zoom one Friday night when we were stuck at home. I found it a pleasant, meaningful way to mark the end of another confusing chaotic week in my new role as the kindergarten teacher known as Mrs. Mom. Plus, I reasoned, with no commute, showers or dressing up required, how hard could it be to gather my crew in front of the computer?
It turns out my family of five still couldn’t arrive on time for services. When our rabbi virtually welcomed us on Zoom, only my 5-year old sat with me at our kitchen counter. Her 10- and 13-year-old brothers were busy — one hoverboarding outside, one working on a Minecraft realm online. Both begged for a few more minutes. My husband was detained with a neighbor, who came over wearing a mask and gloves to help us dispose of a chipmunk stuck in our garden netting. Even my in-laws texted that they’d be late because their dog, Daisy, had run off.
The oven timer beeped: The challahs were ready. I’d forgotten the second egg wash for that golden-brown shine, but they looked fine. Our cantor guided me back to the screen with the Mi Sheberach, the prayer for healing. I concentrated my prayer on a 41-year old friend who was recovering from a stroke. My husband came in, nauseous over what had transpired with the chipmunk. We chanted the Shema. My boys joined us. Then — ding-dong — our favorite Peruvian chicken dinner was delivered to the door. In came the food, out came the Clorox wipes to disinfect the containers.
Yes, you can have fries. No, you can’t have the challah yet. I shushed everyone a lot. Just sit here, I pleaded. It’s just an hour.
Finally we made it to the Mourner’s Kaddish. We each rose from our stools, giving the congregation a view of my stomach and the top of my little one’s head. My kids stilled, respectful, as we’d said this prayer many times since my grandmother passed away in March. The rabbi shared the prayer text with the congregation.
A neon green scribble appeared on the screen — then continued to draw two messy but distinct swastikas over the solemn words. I gasped in, shock. The rabbi gasped, too. Fiddler on the Roof music began to play as one of the participant screens filled with a black-and-white caricature of a person with a big nose. My boys looked at my husband and me with wide eyes, knowing something was very wrong. Then the chat box popped up with inappropriate messages — first, eerily asking if this was a funeral, then crudely suggesting it was an orgy instead. We watched helplessly, trying to process what was happening and prepare for what might happen next. This scary sensory overload unfolded in a matter of seconds. It felt like time was moving in slow motion.
Our little, liberal congregation of 600 families had been “Zoombombed.” An outsider — perhaps a bored prankster or possibly an extremist hacker — somehow accessed the annotating, audio and chat features of our Zoom session to share hateful messages.
As the pandemic has forced organizations worldwide to move to videoconferencing, Zoombombing has become frighteningly rampant. In April, for example, hackers hijacked a Massachusetts high school’s AP Chinese class with three minutes of racist messages and images. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have been interrupted with pornography and videos of people drinking. Holocaust survivors about to speak during the Embassy of Israel in Berlin’s Holocaust Remembrance event were preempted with pictures of Hitler and anti-Semitic chants.
Both the FBI and Anti-Defamation League issued warnings and guidance for securing virtual meetings from hijacking, including using private Zoom links, passwords, and disabling the annotate and share screen features. Taking these extra measures comes with costs, however — for example, complicating access would make attending Zoom services more difficult for less tech-savvy members, while muting participants would eliminate our singing together.
Fortunately, our rabbi acted quickly to close his shared screen, though I don’t think my children will forget seeing those symbols of hate or the fear on my face. The administrator muted all attendees, but I doubt I’ll ever unhear those first few mocking notes of klezmer music.
This was the most outright antisemitism I’d faced in my 43 years. My grandmother left Poland for New York in 1936; her Jewish hometown was later destroyed by the Nazi invasion. My husband and I felt lucky to raise our kids in a liberal town that closed schools on Rosh Hashanah and celebrated Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting. I never imagined I’d be targeted with my children in our own home.
We were silent, watching the rabbi. He apologized and said this was a risk of meeting over Zoom and also the exact reason we needed to be together. We continued the service with even greater intention.
Ryan, my oldest son, helped my husband and I explain the meaning of the swastika symbol to his siblings and why it was so serious and offensive.
“That was so rude,” my daughter repeated. “I can’t believe they did that.” Also: “We should do something back to them.”
“Some people think it’s better to react to hate with love,” I told her, remembering how NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reacted to President Trump’s recent disparaging tweet by tweeting back “love over hate every day.” Though we’ve discussed bullying at home, this was the first time we discussed hate crimes. I imagined those neon swastikas illustrating the entry for hate crime in the dictionary of my little ones’ minds, a glossary that has been recently bursting with new terms like pandemic, social distancing, police brutality and chokeholds.
Amid all these horrors, who would think to target our sweet, guitar-strumming mensch of a rabbi and a congregation that always signed the Shema in American Sign Language?
We’d almost skipped services that Friday night. There was so much commotion in my home that I nearly threw up my hands and decided not to bother. While I can’t say I’m glad we were there, I’m certain this harrowing experience deepened my family’s conversations about injustice and our commitment to fighting it.
Soon after the service, the temple’s board of directors sent out an email. They notified us that they contacted the police and Anti-Defamation League, and would improve security measures for our virtual gatherings. The email also keenly noted that “as this pandemic continues, it is even more important than ever to join together as a community and tonight’s incident makes the message of Tikkun Olam even more poignant.”
I think that’s why we showed up for services in quarantine more than we ever did in person. Even if late or distracted, we helped keep our community strong. Despite wearing workout clothes and ponytails, we were there, peering into each other’s hearts and homes to find connection.
In the last few weeks, as rumors have circulated that High Holidays services and religious school will be online this fall, friends asked whether I’d keep my kids in Hebrew school and whether I thought tuition should be reduced. I had to consider it: Sunday school in April and May was awkward and clumsy on Zoom, with repeated requests to mute yourself and unmute yourself. Hallie’s kindergarten class mostly listened to their teacher read stories. Noah’s fourth grade class barely touched the Hebrew curriculum.
If I was on the fence, being Zoombombed strangely helped me pick a side.
Witnessing such hate strengthened my resolve to keep my family connected to our local Jewish community. I’ll keep paying our temple dues and religious school tuition. I understand that building maintenance costs don’t change because of a pandemic. I don’t want the board to have to consider reducing teacher, staff or clergy salaries.
My kids need Jewish friends and teachers, even if they only see each other on Zoom. They need leadership that advocates repairing the world and ridding it of intolerance. It won’t be perfect but, as it turns out, nothing is in a pandemic. If there’s a silver lining, I know I won’t miss carpooling or worrying about my kids’ physical safety like I did when I dropped them off after the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.
On Friday night, when the service ended, congregants lit candles in their homes. As the Zoom screen scanned from family to family, we could see everyone’s challahs, with crusts ranging from the lightest flax to nearly coffee-ground brown. We ended by singing the Traveler’s Prayer, Tefilat Haderech. Usually we embrace arm-in-arm in the sanctuary. My family of five swayed in our kitchen together as a cacophony of voices took over Zoom. May we be blessed as we go on our way. May we be guided in peace. May we be blessed with health and joy. May this our blessing, amen.


Tags synagogue shabbat anti-defamation league zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to let coronavirus 'czar' Gabi Barbash succeed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler The world is in chaos while the Israeli gov't is dysfunctional - opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Alon Ben-Meir The pandemic of racism against African-Americans - opinion By ALON BEN-MEIR
Arye Gut Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion By ARYE GUT

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by