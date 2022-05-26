The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

2 Jewish cemeteries vandalized in Germany

Swastikas were found spray-painted on a wall in Hamburg’s centuries-old Altona Cemetery, German news site t-online reported Tuesday.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: MAY 26, 2022 22:32
Headstones of Sephardic Jews lie on the ground at the Altona cemetery in Hamburg, Germany. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Headstones of Sephardic Jews lie on the ground at the Altona cemetery in Hamburg, Germany.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Two Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized in Germany this month as both the country’s interior ministry and a prominent watchdog group have published statistics suggesting an increase in antisemitic crimes.

On Monday, swastikas were found spray-painted on a wall in Hamburg’s centuries-old Altona Cemetery, German news site t-online reported Tuesday.

Earlier this month, unidentified individuals knocked down 16 headstones at a Jewish cemetery and four others at a Catholic one nearby in Köthen, a town about 80 miles southwest of Berlin.

In a third incident, Nazi symbols were scrawled on a plaque commemorating Jewish victims of a concentration camp in Dresden, DNN reported on Tuesday.

A report published on May 10 by the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community recorded 3,027 antisemitic incidents in Germany in 2021 — a 28% increase over the 2020 tally.

The report recorded a drop in the number of other types of hate crimes, including anti-Muslim crimes (a decrease of 28% to 732 incidents); anti-Christian crimes (down 22% to 101 cases) and anti-foreigner hate crimes (down 10% to 4,735 cases).

Anti-discrimination watchdog group report

The RIAS anti-discrimination watchdog group, which writes independently an annual report about antisemitic incidents in Berlin, on Tuesday published its annual report on 2021, which counted 1,052 incidents. It was a slight increase over 2020, the Jüdische Allgemeine Jewish newspaper reported.

Separately, the IKG Jewish community group in neighboring Austria documented nearly 1,000 incidents in that country in 2021 for its annual report. That is a record-high, but only a dozen or so cases were physical assaults. Many of the other incidents occurred online.

At the Köthen cemetery, the damage done to the Jewish section is estimated at about $10,000 of damage, the Jüdische Allgemeine reported. Police are looking for the culprits.



Tags Judaism germany cemetery antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by