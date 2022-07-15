The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

New York State Assemblywoman makes statement supporting BDS

Former NYC mayor Bill De Blasio put the spotlight on Yuh-Line Niou after she stated her support of BDS.

By SYDNEY MAUD
Published: JULY 15, 2022 08:10
A MAN plays with a soccer ball in a field at Central Park on spring equinox, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, last week. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
A MAN plays with a soccer ball in a field at Central Park on spring equinox, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, last week.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Yuh-Line Niou, a New York State Assemblymember of the 10th District, stated that she supports The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) on Monday.

The 38-year-old Assemblywoman who was elected in 2016 to represent the 10th district of NYC (lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn), has previously been vocal about her stance on the BDS movement. However, this past Monday was the first time she was candid about her position since she came into office.

Niou has not been clear on her viewpoint on the movement's goals, saying that she supports BDS as a free speech issue.

“I believe in the right to protest as a fundamental tenet of Western democracy, so I do support BDS,” said Niou in an interview with Jewish Insider.

Niou is part of a small faction of Democrats that support BDS — including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP) BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP)

Criticism from fellow Democrats

Brian Cunningham, a representative of the 43rd District — which includes Crown Heights, a predominantly Orthodox neighborhood — withdrew his endorsement of Niou after learning her approval of BDS.

Former NYC mayor Bill De Blasio put the spotlight on Niou after she stated her support of BDS.

“The vast majority of us who are Democrats, the vast majority of us who are progressives, don’t agree with her. We support the State of Israel. We oppose BDS. We want a productive future and undermining the Israeli economy, which means undermining prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike, is no way to build a future,” De Blasio stated.



Tags bds free speech new york city Bill de Blasio
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by