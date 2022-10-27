After a targeted harassment campaign by anti-Israel activists that mocked the passing of her late son, popular romance author Chloe Walsh announced on Wednesday that she would cancel her upcoming Israel book tour.

Walsh had uploaded an Instagram story saying how grateful she was to her Israeli supporters after her three-day tour sold out within six minutes. In response, Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) activists began to attack her, demanding she not go on the tour.

Death threats and bullying

The Irish author lost one of her twins during pregnancy only a year ago. Activists said in their messages that the child had passed because of Walsh's association with Israel. She also received death threats against her and her family, fans reported.

"Messages saying my son deserved to die because I said thank you to my readers for supporting me is sick!" Walsh said in a Wednesday post. "I am grateful to everyone who reads my books. It's not a political statement and telling me that it's my fault my son died in messages and DMs [direct messages] is beyond cruel."

Walsh deleted dozens of posts to remove the offending content.

Safrut She'nogaat, the Israeli romance book publisher that organized the event with Walsh, wrote in a statement on Wednesday that the author had been "hurt and badly frightened, the situation stressed her mentally and she is severely distressed."

"I am so very sorry for my post for offending anyone," Walsh wrote Wednesday. "It was thoughtless and I didn't mean any harm. Of course, I should know better. I didn't mean any harm and deeply apologize to those I hurt for my stupidity and ignorance. I am very sorry."

"She won’t have made this decision [to cancel] lightly but may have made it emotionally so your support will be much needed." Nikki Ashton

Chloe Walsh bullied into canceling

Romance author Nikki Ashton, who claimed she was a friend of Walsh wrote on Facebook that the beleaguered author was still grieving over the loss of her son, but is "one of the strongest people that I know."

"She won’t have made this decision [to cancel] lightly but may have made it emotionally so your support will be much needed," Ashton said. "When she’s had time to think about it she may change her mind but I can honestly say I have never seen or heard anyone so devastated and distraught by the words of people who don’t even know her. She was looking forward to meeting you all and excited to be stepping back into the book world after a hiatus to spend time with her family and her grief."

Israeli fans supportive of Walsh

Fans and supporters have been understanding and supportive of Walsh's cancellation, and have also been sending messages of encouragement to "make her to feel that there is light, not just darkness," Safrut She'nogaat told The Jerusalem Post.

"Chloe, whether you choose to come to us or not, we support you and wish you only the best," said an online petition that fans have begun to circulate. "This petition is to show you that so many good people love you. Those people who engage in online bullying are not good people, and you do not deserve such treatment."

"How can it be that every time someone says the word Israel they'll receive harassment?" Safrut Shenogaat

BDS attacks strong romance fandom in Israel

Safrut She'nogaat told the Post how Walsh "is one of the most beloved romance authors in Israel," and how when ticket sales opened initially their website crashed. With tickets selling out within a few minutes, what was initially just one event in February became three. Safrut She'nogaat said that tickets would be refunded as soon as possible if Walsh didn't change her mind within a few days.

The publisher decried the environment in the cultural sphere.

"How can it be that every time someone says the word Israel they'll receive harassment?"

Fellow Irish author Cora Reilly had also received abuse when she was invited to Israel by Safrut She'nogaat — threats to give low ratings to her books on online retailers. Reilly came to Israel despite the harassment.

"Every time authors come they're attacked, but are very excited to come to Israel and meet fans," said Safrut She'nogaat, explaining that there is a very active fanbase for the romance genre in Israel. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, they hosted an event which dozens of authors attended.