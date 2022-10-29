The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BDS mapping project posts solidarity statement to Lions' Den organization

The anti-Israel group Boston Mapping Project has published a "solidarity statement" with the terrorist organization Lions' Den following a successful IDF activity against the terror group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 02:50

Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2022 02:51
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

BDS's Boston Mapping Project published a "solidarity statement" with the Nablus-based terrorist organization Lions' Den which committed several terror attacks in recent weeks. 

The Boston Mapping Project "aims to cultivate an understanding of Boston area institutional support for the colonization of Palestine and harms that we see as linked." Its practice consists of identifying what they see as pro-Israeli people and groups, including Jewish community organizations, religious organizations, and even Jewish schools.

In the announcement, the Boston Mapping Project "mourns the martyrs of Palestine murdered by US-backed Zionist forces" and "extends their support to the Palestinian people who continue to resist colonialism daily."

The group also voiced their support for "the resistance of the Palestinian people in all its forms whether they be held captive within the prisons, liberated, or outside Palestine."

This comes after a successful IDF activity that eliminated five of the terrorist group's main leaders including Wadee al-Houh, who is one of the founding members of the organization.

What is the Boston mapping Project?

The ADL has defined the group as antisemitic and blamed it for using "familiar antisemitic tropes" including myths of Jewish wealth and power.

The Boston Mapping Project has been highly controversial with its habit of publishing the names and addresses of Jewish people and organizations. Criticism for its activity had been heard by both Jewish organizations, and BDS institutions, who tried to distance themselves from it and demanded the Boston group to drop its acronym from all of its activities.

 In June, the BDS movement published an announcement on Twitter saying that the organization "has no connection to and does not endorse the Mapping Project in Boston, Massachusetts."

These moves come mostly as a result of the publishing of names and addresses of what the group sees as pro-Israeli people and institutions the Boston group. The BDS movement claimed in a letter to the Boston group that they are "promoting messaging which indirectly advocates for armed resistance and associating with groups that do."

“The project unstrategically targets and provides names and ‘physical addresses’ of institutions and individuals, and promotes messaging that includes phrases such as ‘resistance in all its forms,’” the BDS wrote to the Boston group. 



