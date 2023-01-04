The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

US state rep calls Israel an 'apartheid-run thuggery terrorist regime'

A representative to the Massachusetts House of Representatives called the Israeli administration a murderous, thieving, apartheid, terrorist regime.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 11:45
Israel Apartheid Week at Columbia University. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Apartheid Week at Columbia University.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Massachusetts Rep. Jaime Belsito (D) called on the United States to acknowledge that Israel is an "apartheid-run thuggery terrorist regime" in a Twitter post last week.

"The US must acknowledge that the [Israeli] administration is an apartheid-run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians," she wrote. "Killing and land taking [have] nothing to do with antisemitism. It is genocide."

Belsito represents the fourth Essex district in Massachusetts. The district includes the towns of Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. It has a population of roughly 45,000.

Belsito's comment came amid a flurry of moderate and left-wing politicians from Israel and across the globe who criticized the newly-formed Israeli government, referring to it as the most right-wing, religious government in the country's history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israel, Palestinians and genocide accusations

According to a 2020 review of Palestinian population statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, despite accusations of Israeli-perpetrated genocide, "the number of Palestinians in the world has doubled more than nine times since...[the founding of the modern state of Israel in] 1948." Furthermore, "more than half of them [were living] in historical Palestine [as of the end of 2019], where their number reached 6.64 million."

The accusation of apartheid echoes the Amnesty International report from last year entitled "Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity." The global Jewish community and many beyond have condemned the report, claiming it to be profoundly dishonest and prejudiced against Jews and the Jewish state.

Belsito has a history of anti-Zionist comments and remarks. A week prior to the previously mentioned tweet, she posted on Twitter, "it is imperative that the...administration challenge this alt-right incoming [Israeli]administration. The world cannot allow a 60+ decade genocide to continue as they continue to kill Palestinians, bulldoze their homes and take over their land."

That Belsito wrote that Israel has been conducting genocide for over 60 decades (600 years) is an apparent typo.

Additionally, 600 years ago, the Mamluk Muslims in control of the land treated non-Muslims, including Jews, as second-class citizens.

Jews were prevented from freely practicing their religion in numerous ways. For instance, they were barred from getting any closer than the seventh step leading up to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.



Tags United States twitter genocide apartheid Massachusetts antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by