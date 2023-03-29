The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

After refusal to host Israel, Indonesia stripped of under-20 soccer World Cup

Indonesia's football federation said it had canceled the draw after the governor of the island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 19:16
People carry placards during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA)
People carry placards during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA)

Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the under-20 soccer World Cup, global governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

The decision to remove Indonesia as host of the May 20 - June 11 tournament was taken after its football federation (PSSI) said it had canceled the draw after the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

"FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023," a FIFA statement said.

Potential sanctions to be decided later

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage."

FIFA added that the decision had been taken following a meeting between the world soccer governing body's President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA President Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a press conference. (credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS) FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA President Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a press conference. (credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS)

PSSI officials did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this month, protesters marched in the capital Jakarta waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding Israel not be allowed to participate.

Indonesia's population is predominantly Muslim. Most Indonesian Muslims practice a moderate version of Islam, but there has been a rise in religious conservatism in recent years that has crept into politics.

Earlier this week, the PSSI said losing hosting rights would harm Indonesian football teams' chances of taking part in other FIFA tournaments, while the economic losses would amount to "trillions of rupiah."

On Wednesday, FIFA said that it was committed to aiding the PSSI following a deadly stampede last year that led to the deaths of 135 spectators at a stadium in East Java in October.

"Members of the FIFA team will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir," FIFA said in the statement.

"A new meeting between the FIFA President and the PSSI President for further discussions will be scheduled shortly."

As host, Indonesia automatically qualified for the Under-20 World Cup, but it has not played in the tournament since 1979.



Tags soccer indonesia israel indonesia world cup soccer FIFA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by