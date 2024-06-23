Chicago's Buckingham Fountain vandalized by anti-Israel activists

Chicago's Buckingham Fountain was vandalized on Saturday by anti-Israel activists, who dyed the water blood red and painted pro-Palestinian slogans.

The Chicago Park District stated on social media on Saturday that the historic fountain "will be closed until further notice to perform maintenance due to overnight vandalism."

Palestine Action US shared photographs of the incident on Sunday, in which the phrases "Gaza is bleeding" and "Stop the genocide" could be seen around the fountain.

'We will not stop escalating,' say activists

"A group of comrades sent a message to so-called Chicago as the city prepares to host NASCAR and other frivolous festivals this summer. The underlying message accompanying these images should also be known: we will not stop escalating, so long as we live in a world that requires genocide to function," the activists said in a communique through the anti-Israel group. A general view of a NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend sign at the entrance to Buckingham Fountain during practice and qualifying for the Chicago Street Race. Chicago, Illinois. July 1, 2023. (credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

"To the capitalist class: today we defaced your beloved Buckingham as a symbol of our power and seriousness. Tomorrow, we come for your pockets and your weapons. We have nothing to lose but our chains!”

The activists said that they would not allow normalcy in US society until various conflicts had been resolved.