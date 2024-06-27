Tabletop game awards won't occur at convention after no Zionists rule backlash

An awards event for tabletop role-playing games (TTRPG) will not be held at a game convention for the hobby following the backlash over the event's rules excluding Zionists, awards show organizers announced on Tuesday.

Creator Recognition in TTRPG (CRIT) Awards announced on June 14 that it had amended its code of conduct to include that "individuals who identify as Zionists, promote Zionist material, or engage in activities that without a doubt support Zionism are not eligible for nomination."

Hello, we at the CRIT Awards would like to take a moment to publicly acknowledge this so there is no confusion. Thank you, and happy voting! pic.twitter.com/xV5HtpUznY — CRIT Awards - VOTING OPENED (@crit_awards) June 14, 2024

The clause on Zionism was included in a section of the code on inclusivity and respect, which banned sexism, "ableism," homophobia, and "any form of racism, racial discrimination, or xenophobia."

The change was made after open public nominations had closed on May 31 and as finalists were announced on June 14. Voting by the public was set to conclude on July 7.

The CRIT Awards received criticism on social media for prohibiting Zionists, with many commentators arguing that the move conflicted with the award show's mission to "recognize creators in an inclusive and positive way." Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. (credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

The event was set to be held at Gen Con, established in 1967 by Dungeons and Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax, and the largest and longest-running gaming convention in North America.

The Crit Awards announced on social media on Tuesday that its show would not be held at Gen Con "Due to recent events and the attention that we have received" as well as "due to safety concerns."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRIT Awards (@critawards)

Organizers said that they would be continuing forward with a virtual event and that those that had purchased tickets for Gen Con could have them refunded.

Claiming that 'hate will not be tolerated'

"We want to take this moment to reaffirm our stance that hate in any capacity will not be tolerated, by any individual or groups within our event," organizers said in a statement on Instagram.

Despite the stated concern over security, Gen Con's website says that it has contracted a firm to provide security, and its team may include law enforcement personnel, security guards, and Gen Con staff.

Gen Con is set to be held in Indianapolis on August 1-4.

Neither Gen Con nor the Crit Awards responded to The Jerusalem Post's requests for comment.