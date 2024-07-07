Anti-Israel activists ram van into gate of UK factory, vandalize premises

Anti-Israel activists rammed the gates of a British factory on Friday morning and sprayed the facility with red paint, Merseyside Police and Palestine Action said.

In a predawn attack on the Wirral Teledyne factory, activists rammed the gates to allow activists to infiltrate the grounds, said police.

Spraying parts of a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft

Palestine Action said that "actionists" sprayed machinery and vehicles with paint to disrupt production, in particular that of parts for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

"This is the kind of response they get when they try to hurt our fellow man our siblings, the workers have left for the day, its the day after the general election and this is how I'm voting," an activist said in a video posted by Palestine Action on Instagram. F-35 fighter jet. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Merseyside Police said that three woman were arrested in Bromborough. A 40-year-old Toxeth woman, a 30-year-old Hackney woman, and a 20-year-old Aigburth woman were suspected of multiple offenses including aggravated trespass, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

Palestine Action announced that the activists were released later that night.