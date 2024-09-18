Belgian NGO finds anti-Israel bias, antisemitism in local school materials revolving conflict

In the wake of a significant surge in antisemitic incidents in Belgium following the events of October 7, 2023, a new study has examined how the Palestinian-Israel conflict is presented in Belgian schools.

The research, led by the Brussels-based International Movement for Peace and Coexistence (IMPAC), analyzed educational materials available for use in both Flemish and French-speaking communities of Belgium, raising concerns about potential bias and polarization in the classroom when it comes to Jews and the conflict.

The study comes at a critical time, with UNIA, Belgium's interfederal equality agency, reporting a staggering 1000% increase in antisemitic incidents in the two months following October 7, 2023, compared to similar periods in previous years. This spike in hostility has had a direct impact on Jewish pupils , with many parents reporting incidents of their children being insulted, spat at, or harassed on their way to or from school.

The study revealed systemic vulnerabilities in how sensitive topics like the Palestinian-Israel conflict are addressed in Belgian schools. The decentralized nature of the education system, coupled with a lack of clear guidelines, leaves room for potentially biased or ideological content to enter classrooms.

It also highlighted that the presence of polarizing educational materials creates a challenging environment for Jewish pupils, with many families reportedly choosing to move their children to Jewish schools out of safety concerns, highlighting the real-world consequences of these educational shortcomings.

The report’s foreword was written by Professor Mark Elchardus, a Belgian sociologist who carried out a study in 2010 revealing high levels of antisemitism among Muslim youth in Brussels schools. Elchardus’s study found antisemitic attitudes five times more prevalent among Muslim pupils compared to non-Muslim pupils , and in his foreword, he noted a stark contrast in the reception of these findings compared to research on stereotypes affecting Muslims, with the antisemitism study met with indifference or hostility, explained by a mindset where Jews are often seen as perpetrators and Muslims as eternal victims. In light of increased antisemitic violence following October 7, 2023, Elchardus emphasized the importance of examining how the Middle East conflict is discussed in schools, finding now that there is a widespread bias against Israel and Jews. Amid reports of repeated security failures, many Belgian Jews feel their government is leaving them vulnerable. (credit: JTA)

The report illustrated how educational materials typically place all or most responsibility for resolving the conflict on Israel and little or none on Palestinians or their leadership.75% of the sample of 52 resources analyzed contain antisemitic traits, as derived from the three main definitions of antisemitism (IHRA, Jerusalem Declaration, Nexus Statement). Israel is demonized, its Jewish population dehumanized, and its actions denigrated using terms such as apartheid, colonization, ethnic cleansing and genocide, all uncritically.

A feature of anti-Israel antisemitism found throughout the sample was minimization of Jewish connections to the land, such as a total absence of reference to Palestinian, Mizrahi and Sephardi Jews. The consistent narrative is that Israelis are European Jews who colonized a historic country called Palestine.

The findings

The report featured dozens of concrete examples of their findings. One of these is a Classroom Poster Project from the Flemish primary school system, in which students were asked to create posters about the conflict. The resulting posters included inflammatory statements and slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," without providing balanced perspectives or context. This project potentially violated educational principles of neutrality and objectivity. The emotive language found on this poster may have the potential to radicalize young pupils.

In addition, the study attempted to analyze history textbooks, but found that due to Belgium's decentralized education system, there are no nationally mandated textbooks. This lack of standardization makes it challenging to ensure consistent and balanced content across schools.

Many teachers in the Belgian education system rely on NGO-produced materials, most of which were found to present one-sided pro-Palestinian narratives of the conflict, potentially reinforcing existing biases. The report notes that these biases align with the political priorities of the Belgian federal Directorate General of Overseas Development, which funds these NGOs.

In its last section, the report also stresses several recommendations, including adopting a clear, internationally recognized definition of antisemitism; developing a national action plan to combat antisemitism, with clear guidelines for teaching about complex geopolitical issues like the Palestinian-Israel conflict; enhancing teacher training programs to equip them with knowledge and skills needed to address sensitive topics objectively and promote critical thinking; and reviewing and standardizing of materials, including those produced by NGOs, to ensure they meet standards of objectivity and balance.

The main recommendation is that Belgian authorities must conduct an official and independent investigation into the political and financial connections between the federal government, NGOs, public broadcasters and media who, in the name of Global Citizenship Education which the government is committed to supporting, produce biased content for schools that increase hostility towards Israel and those perceived to be associated with it, particularly Jewish pupils.

The study concluded that addressing these issues is crucial not only for combating antisemitism but also for fostering an educational environment that promotes critical thinking, respect for diversity, and a nuanced understanding of complex global issues. As Belgium continues to grapple with the challenges of polarization and discrimination, the classroom remains a critical battleground in the fight against prejudice and intolerance.