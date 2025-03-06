BDS movement criticizes No Other Land, citing Israeli collaboration in film's production

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) issued a statement condemning the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land for violating the movement's anti-normalization guidelines on Thursday.

The announcement comes amid heightened debate over the film's portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its growing international recognition following its Academy Award win for Best Documentary.

The film, which explores the displacement of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, has been both praised and criticized.

While many have lauded its exposure of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, PACBI argues that its production and participation of Israeli figures in its creation place it in direct conflict with the standards set by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In its statement, PACBI emphasized that No Other Land was partially produced through Close-UP, an initiative that aims to facilitate collaboration between Israeli and Arab filmmakers. Israeli director Yuval Abraham (l) and Palestinian director Basel Adra speak on stage after having received the documentary award for ''No Other Land'' during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival, Feb. 24, 2024 in Berlin. (credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

PACBI also criticized some Israeli members of the production team for failing to "recognize even the most basic rights of the Palestinian people." It further stated that, "these factors leave no doubt that No Other Land violates BDS guidelines against normalization."

PACBI's condemnation comes despite strong Israeli opposition to the film. According to the organization, "The Israeli' government's opposition to a cultural work that violates BDS guidelines does not automatically mean that PACBI will launch a campaign against it. The core of PACBI’s anti-normalization standards is rooted in defending Palestinian rights, dismantling Israel’s apartheid and settler-colonial system, achieving the right of return, and securing justice and liberation."

The statement also explains why PACBI had not previously issued a public stance on the film. The organization stated that "over the past year, it privately shared its stance with numerous filmmakers and festival organizers who inquired about the film’s compliance with BDS guidelines."

"Given its limited resources, PACBI carefully selects targets for effective boycott campaigns, prioritizing those with the greatest impact on the movement’s goals." PACBI stated. "However, due to the film’s increased visibility following its Academy Award win, we now find it necessary to clarify how it violates anti-normalization principles."

Highlighting Hollywood's history

PACBI also used the controversy to highlight Hollywood's alleged history of dehumanizing Palestinians and other marginalized communities. It referenced an open letter signed by Palestinian filmmakers during the war in Gaza, criticizing what they described as "inhumane and racist attitudes" toward Palestinians in Western entertainment. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"For decades, Hollywood has played a central role in dehumanizing Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, Black people, and Indigenous communities," they claimed. "During the genocide, dozens of Palestinian filmmakers signed an open letter condemning the 'inhumane and racist attitudes displayed by members of the Western entertainment industry towards our people, even in these darkest of times.'

"Dehumanization is a key factor that enables genocide, which is why many celebrated No Other Land as a partial victory for Palestinian representation—even though they overlooked its normalization issue."

PACBI concluded by reaffirming that Palestinians do not need Israeli validation to tell their stories and that their struggle for liberation must be "free from normalization."

"Palestinians must never compromise on their fundamental rights, regardless of the context," the said. "At the same time, strategic prioritization is essential to maximize impact and build grassroots power toward achieving liberation, justice, return, and self-determination."