The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Ben & Jerry's board director diverted funds to anti-Israel orgs

Anuradha Mittal, who was involved in orchestrating the ban on Ben and Jerry's sales in West Bank settlements, has been accused of funneling money from the company to her own personal non-profit org.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2021 13:19
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The head of the board of directors of Ben & Jerry's, Anuradha Mittal, was accused in a watchdog complaint to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of self-dealing - funneling tens of thousands of dollars of profit from the company into funding her pro-Palestinian nonprofit, according to the New York Post.
The complaint, issued by the right-leaning nonprofit group, National Legal and Policy Center (NPLC), reads: "It is our contention that this is a possible violation of self-dealing as Mittal is considered a disqualified person under IRS rules."
Mittal, who is also a vice president of Ben and Jerry's nonprofit foundation, was involved in organizing the ban on ice cream sales in Jewish West Bank settlements that has been the subject of widespread media attention in recent weeks.
Mitzpeh Yericho holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream party for settlement's children, July 2021 (credit: Courtesy)Mitzpeh Yericho holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream party for settlement's children, July 2021 (credit: Courtesy)
From 2017 to 2018, the Ben and Jerry's foundation donated USD $104,000 in grants to progressive think tank The Oakland Institute, at which Mittal is the executive director and sole paid employee. During that time period, Mittal was compensated $156,000.
At least part of the grant was used to finance "A bold multimedia project on land rights to mark 50 years since the Six-Day War and Israel’s occupation,” the Oakland Institute's 2017 annual report stated.
Another portion of the grant money, $3,000 according to IRS, was used to finance the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, an organization which had nearly $2 million worth of funding pulled by the European Union after it refused to sign an "anti-terror" clause in its funding contract, the Post reported. The clause stated that the funds would not be put towards terrorist organizations, including Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades and Hezbollah's Jihad Council.
Mittal has a history of anti-Israel activism, the Washington Free Beacon alleged. In 2006, she published an article by former senatorial candidate Todd Chretien on the Oakland Institute's website that said "It is not the American anti-war movement’s job to lecture the people of the Middle East on how to conduct their resistance. You do not have to agree with all of Hezbollah’s ideas to support their resistance to Israel."
Mittal did not comment on the accusations, but she alluded to "false allegations" that were made regarding the Ben & Jerry's Foundation and the Oakland Institute, according to the Post.


Tags Anti-Israel Anti-Zionism Ben & Jerry's
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The bloodbath in the Arab community in Israel must end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by