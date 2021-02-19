The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish policeman finds swastikas on his locker in Paris-area precinct

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 02:27
Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A Jewish police officer in France found swastikas and the words “dirty Jew” scrawled on his locker at his police precinct.
The officer, who is part of an elite unit headquartered at the Vélizy-Villacoublay municipality southwest of Paris, discovered the text on Feb. 4, Le Parisien reported Wednesday.
The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, a Jewish community watchdog contacted by the officer about the incident, said the culprits are likely fellow police officers.
The Jewish officer filed a police complaint and the incident is the subject of an internal probe.
Sammy Ghozlan, the founder of BNVCA and a former police commissioner, called the incident “extremely serious,” as it undermines the Jewish community’s trust in the police, he told Le Parisien.
“Police officers are entrusted with protecting citizens in the fight against all forms of racism and antisemitism,” he said.


