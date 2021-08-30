Largest Belgian party calls on gov’t to boycott Durban conference

Belgium’s opposition N-VA party, the country’s largest party, called on the country to boycott the UN event marking 20 years to the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, which was stained with antisemitic and anti-Israel expressions.

Bart De Wever, chairman of the conservative N-VA, and MP for the party Michael Freilich, Belgium’s first Orthodox Jewish legislator, said Belgium should join its neighbors Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France, as well as allies the US, Canada and Australia in boycotting Durban IV next month.

Those countries and more “have already indicated that they will not participate in this conference, which is for racism rather than against it,” Freilich said. “Belgium has thus become an island in our region in the midst of our neighboring countries…What is this government waiting for?”

“Staying away is the only right decision,” de Wever added. “We…must send a strong signal that we will not take it when the UN is being hijacked by extremist ideologies to propagate Jew-hatred.”

Freilich said that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes plan to attend the UN General Assembly in September. Durban IV will take place on the sidelines of the GA.

The 2001 Durban Conference’s official declaration singled Israel out as a perpetrator of racism , and its parallel NGO Forum is considered the inception point at which calling Israel apartheid became a popular accusation by activists. Participants in the forum disseminated antisemitic canard The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and flyers saying the world would have been better if Hitler had succeeded.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad denied the Holocaust at the first Durban Review Conference in 2009, and was invited to return in 2011, where he did the same.

A dozen countries announced that they will boycott this year’s conference, because of its history of antisemitism.

Freilich said Belgium has a “left-wing woke” government that is “on the one hand, addressing sexism, racism and gender issues and, on the other, giving antisemitism a blind eye.”

The MP asked Wilmes about the matter in a parliamentary question in June, but she did not respond.

Israeli Ambassador to Israel Emmanuel Nahshon supported N-VA’s call.

“Since 2001, the Durban events are a total misuse of international platforms and are characterized by an abysmal hatred of the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” Nahshon said. “The world’s leading democracies have rightly decided not to participate in this shameful event and I hope they will be joined by our friend Belgium.”

Coordination Committee of Jewish Associations of Belgium chairman Yohan Benizri said that “the urge to take part in this masquerade has become untenable.

“To make mistakes is human, but to persist in these mistakes is the work of the devil,” Benizri added. “Our country’s honor is at stake and its credibility in the fight against antisemitism has been severely damaged in recent years.”

The Belgian Jewish community has disputed the government's decision to remove military guards from synagogues in Antwerp, which goes into effect this week. The guards were put in place after the 2014 terrorist attack on the Jewish Museum in Brussels, in which a radical Islamist killed four.