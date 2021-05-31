Police chief in Michigan apologizes for liking pro-Israel Facebook post

The chief of police in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb with a substantial Arab American minority, apologized for liking a pro-Israel social media post after drawing criticism for it from some in his community.

“A couple days ago, I liked a profile photo of a colleague and professional friend that I have now learned also contained a message that upset many people,” Ronald Haddad said on May 18, the Detroit Free Press reported. “I’m sorry for any hurt or confusion that mistake caused.”

Haddad, who is Lebanese-American and Christian, said he identified with the “Palestinian struggle” and later posted a photo of a Palestinian flag in his office.

“This Palestinian flag has been in my office for years,” he said. “My Lebanese parents raised me on the Palestinian struggle for rights. So let me be clear. I am a proud Arab American, and I loudly say: #FreePalestine.”

Haddad came under fire from local leaders after he liked a change in a profile picture by a police officer in another department. On May 11 — a day after the latest Israel-Hamas war started — the officer added an “I stand with Israel” banner to his profile picture.

The new profile photo also bore the logo of the American Jewish Committee.

