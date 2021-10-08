The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Shurat HaDin demands removal of anti-Israel rapper from government campaign

Tamer Nafar is a rapper who has spread anti-Israel messages, including comparing Israel to Nazis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 00:38
Tamer Nafar (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tamer Nafar
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Shurat HaDin organization warned Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen on Thursday that they will petition the Supreme Court to remove Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar from the campaign to prevent sexual violence.
In the last few weeks, the Welfare Ministry launched a new campaign for the prevention of sexual violence in the Arab sector. Nafar, who identifies as "a Palestinian with an Israeli citizenship," was chosen as the main presenter of the campaign.
Following this appointment, Shurat HaDin sent a letter to Cohen, demanding that Nafar be removed from the campaign and that the Welfare Ministry issue a public apology because of Nafar's anti-Israel stances and involvement with BDS.
The letter added that if Cohen fails to comply with their demands, Shurat HaDin will petition the Supreme Court to get involved, citing the Boycott Law that says that public calls for boycotting Israel will be considered a civil injustice.
In the songs performed by Nafar's band, they accuse Israel of ethnic genocide ("You killed me, you killed my forefathers"), compare Israel to the Nazi regime ("Democracy? Why? It reminds me of the Nazis"), justify acts of terror ("you raped the Arab soul, and she got pregnant and gave birth to children called terror acts"), encourage acts of terror against Jews ("No! My blood is not cheap, and I will protect myself even if you call me a terrorist") and many more anti-Israel examples.
Israeli Arab rapper Tamer Nafar's staged photo that internet users took as real (credit: FACEBOOK)Israeli Arab rapper Tamer Nafar's staged photo that internet users took as real (credit: FACEBOOK)
"The Boycott Law forbids the government from giving benefits to a person who publicly calls for the boycott of Israel," said President of Shurat HaDin Nitsana Darshan-Leitner. "How can it be that this 'artist' degradingly defames IDF soldiers, compares us to Nazis and at the same time gets paid by the Israeli government? I have no doubt that in the Arab sector, you can find plenty of artists who do not promote messages of support for BDS, racism and encouragement of terror."
"This is a spit in the face of the Israeli public in general and specifically, the Arab community. [Meir] Cohen needs to immediately remove Nafar's involvement from the campaign."


Tags bds shurat hadin rapper Anti-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by