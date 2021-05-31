The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Store apologizes for selling yellow star of David reading 'not vaccinated'

The store owner has previously come under fire for comparing COVID-19 vaccine passports to the Nazi regime papers issued to Jews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 31, 2021 02:31
a holocaust survivor wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
a holocaust survivor wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Tennessee hat store which came under fire for advertizing a yellow star of David with "not vaccinated" written on it has been forced to apologize.
Gigi Gaskins, owner of hatWRKS apologized after losing at least one business partner and being threatened with a boycott.
Gaskins originally defended her ad, saying that "I pay much more respect to history by standing up with the fallen than offering silence & compliance. That is the worst crime. It was then & is now."
She eventually retracted her statements and deleted the post advertising the $5 star badges after receiving intense backlash from the public.
“In NO WAY did I intend to trivialize the Star of David or disrespect what happened to millions of people,” read the unsigned apology post on the hatWRKS Instagram page.
“My hope was to share my genuine concern & fear and to do all that I can to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.
“I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.”
Prior to the apology, business partner the John B Stetson Company announced that they would no longer be selling their products in the store.
“As a result of the offensive content and opinions shared by HatWRKS in Nashville, Stetson and our distribution partners will cease the sale of all Stetson products,” the company wrote on Twitter.
Gaskins has come under fire in the past for comparing COVID-19 vaccine passports to the Nazi regime papers issued to Jews, and for promoting conspiracy theories which blamed Jewish philanthropist George Soros and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic.


