Tennessee store advertises yellow Star of David reading: 'Not vaccinated'

A Tennessee store named hatWRKS has come under fire for advertising the sale a yellow Star of David which reads "not vaccinated," according to Newsweek.The store owner, Gigi Gaskins, attempted to promote the contentious product on Instagram, in a post which has since been deleted. According to the report, the post quickly caught heat for being insensitive on social media, and borderline antisemitic.The store owner - who appeared in the original Instagram post wearing the yellow star - responded to the outrage following the backlash the post received."People are so outraged by my post? But are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing? If you don't understand what is happening, that is on you, not me," hatWRKS said in a Friday post, according to Newsweek. "I pay much more respect to history by standing up with the fallen than offering silence & compliance. That is the worst crime. It was then & is now."The post added that the store will block and delete comments calling out the product, and hopes commenters will channel their efforts for social justice "where it belongs."The report further notes that the store's Instagram account contained conspiracy theories which blames Jewish philanthropist George Soros and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic.
