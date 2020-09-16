Strategic Affairs Ministry: the peace deals hurt BDS

The Strategic Affairs Ministry issued a report on Wednesday saying that the peace deals signed between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain hurt BDS organizations, stating that the agreements could invalidate the ideas on which the BDS movement is based. The report goes on to say that Bahrain’s work to cancel boycotts of Israel and reduce objections to normalization hurts BDS ideology. BDS organizations are saying that Bahrain and the UAE betrayed Palestinian national interests and that the groups are organizing protests against the agreements. The ministry sees this reaction as an opportunity to delegitimize BDS organizations by showing that they belong to groups working to hurt peace processes in the Middle East.Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said that “the agreements are a clear message to our enemies against hate and boycotts.” She went on to say that she hopes "that our closest neighbors will internalize the fact that resisting normalization will not bring peace but only preserve the cycle of violence."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });