Leumi launches AI-driven stock market app, Leumi Trade, with AWS cloud integration

Bank Leumi has launched a new stock trading app, Leumi Trade, designed to make stock market trading accessible for everyone, from beginner investors to seasoned traders. The app provides a fast and intuitive platform that integrates some of the most advanced AI tools in the market.

The new app is the first of its kind in Israel’s financial system to be built on AWS cloud infrastructure. It offers a wide range of unique tools, allowing users to engage in the stock market through a simple, secure, and user-friendly interface that makes trading accessible from a mobile device with just a tap.

Key features of the app include:

AI Chat – Developed in collaboration with the Israeli startup Bridgewise, this advanced tool provides in-depth analyses and recommendations on stocks and companies both domestically and internationally, powered by advanced AI. The chat feature enables users to receive insights on company performance, global trends, and stock comparisons. It also integrates AI-based analyst trend projections, equipping clients with information to help them make well-informed investment decisions.

Advanced Analysis Tools – Access to real-time market data and stock prices, enhanced with advanced charts, and a smart search feature.

Real-Time Alerts and Tracking – Users can view real-time stock prices, index performances, and other asset data and receive immediate alerts on them.

Stock Screeners and Watchlists – Users can create personalized lists and mark preferred stocks to build tailored portfolios.

Eyal Efrat, Head of Technology at Bank Leumi, commented: “Advanced technology is the foundation of the service revolution we’re leading at Leumi. Our cutting-edge technology infrastructure, based on AWS cloud, allows us to offer faster, more secure, and efficient service, delivering high value to our clients. The new app, being gradually released to clients, exemplifies this. The advanced interface we’ve developed enables anyone to trade in the stock market in a user-friendly way that suits their financial needs.”