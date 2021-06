A 14-year-old boy drowned to death in a reservoir near Beit Shemesh on Thursday night, Magen David Adom reported.

MDA paramedic Nissim Salem said in a statement following the incident that "When we arrived at the scene we noticed the reservoir of water from which the boy was pulled. He was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing. We performed medical tests but he was without signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death."