The number of Palestinians living in the West Bank who can receive permits to work on construction projects inside of Israel is set to be increased by 15,000, following an agreement between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.An additional 1,000 Palestinians have been approved to receive work permits in Israel by the IDF in coordination with the Tourism ministry.Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories, Maj.- Gen. Rassan Elian commented on the decision saying that "economic stability is the key to maintaining security in the region."