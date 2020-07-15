1,549 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, 182 in serious condition

There were 22,588 active patients in Israel as of Wednesday morning, with 182 patients in serious condition and 57 on ventilators. 371 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

Some 30,167 tests were conducted in Israel on Tuesday.

Some 1,549 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Israel in the past 24 hours, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 42,665.