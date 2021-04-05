16-year-old hospitalized in Beersheba, doctors suspect rabies

A 16-year-old Beersheba resident has been hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center with what doctors suspect to be a case of rabies after being bitten by an unvaccinated puppy.

The puppy had been adopted in Afula and beforehand spent time in the Jerusalem and Ramallah areas. It is now being observed for rabies symptoms.

The puppy has been described as brown, with white patches on his stomach, lower neck and legs.

Anyone who has come into contact recently with such a puppy in the aforementioned regions is advised to contact their local health clinic and report the incident.

Rabies is known throughout the medical community as the one of the most lethal diseases in existence, with a near 100% mortality rate for patients once symptoms begin to appear.