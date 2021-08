Yonatan Kapitolnik, an 18-year-old Israeli athlete, has won the under-20 World Championships high jump competition.

The competition, held in Kenya, saw him jump to a height of 2.19 meters in his first attempt, securing his place as gold medalist.

This is the second-ever time that an Israeli has won a medal at the World Championships in the Under-20 category. In 2006, high jumper Nicki Palli took home silver from Bejing.