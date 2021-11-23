The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Border Police rocked by scandals

One officer accused of sexual harassment, two others arrested for trafficking weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 10:21

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 10:54
Illustrative image of Border Police officers (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Illustrative image of Border Police officers
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A number of scandals rocked Israel's Border Police on Tuesday.
A 21-year-old Border Police officer has been accused of sexual harassment and carrying out indecent acts with four women who served with him, KAN Reshet Bet radio reported Tuesday.
The officer had harassed the victims about their sexual habits and repeatedly asked them sexual questions, and on one occasion attempted to carry out an obscene act without the woman's consent, KAN reported, citing an indictment filed to the Haifa Magistrate's Court.
The officer was removed from the Border Police, KAN reported.
Two other border Police officers and five civilians were also arrested for trafficking weapons.
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)
The officers and civilians will be taken to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court later in the day where the police will ask that their detention be extended.


Tags Border Police crime sexual harassment weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by