Israel Border Police rocked by scandals

A number of scandals rocked Israel's Border Police on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old Border Police officer has been accused of sexual harassment and carrying out indecent acts with four women who served with him, KAN Reshet Bet radio reported Tuesday.

The officer had harassed the victims about their sexual habits and repeatedly asked them sexual questions, and on one occasion attempted to carry out an obscene act without the woman's consent, KAN reported, citing an indictment filed to the Haifa Magistrate's Court.

The officer was removed from the Border Police, KAN reported.

Two other border Police officers and five civilians were also arrested for trafficking weapons.

Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The officers and civilians will be taken to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court later in the day where the police will ask that their detention be extended.