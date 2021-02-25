23-year-old COVID-19 patient dies after suddenly collapsing at home

A 23-year-old COVID-19 patient from Nazareth died on Thursday evening despite continued resuscitation efforts by medical staff at the EMMS Nazareth Hospital. The young man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition earlier on Thursday after suddenly collapsing at home. "The patient was young and did not suffer from pre-existing conditions," director of the EMMS Nazareth Hospital, Prof. Fahed Hakim, said. "This is a painful reminder that the coronavirus hurt young and healthy people as well." Earlier on Thursday, a 26-year-old man from Jerusalem who was diagnosed with COVID-19 also died suddenly.