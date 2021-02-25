COVID vaccine prevents 57% of symptomatic cases after 1st dose - Clalit

The study evaluated the vaccine's effectiveness in five areas of interest: coronavirus infections confirmed with a PCR test, symptomatic COVID-19, hospital admission for COVID-19, severe cases of COVID-19 and death due to COVID-19.

The study, which evaluated the data of over one million vaccinated patients, is one of the first to analyze the effectiveness of the vaccine on such a large scale in the "real world." The large amount of detailed data also allowed researchers to estimate vaccine effectiveness for specific subpopulations, something that randomized clinical trials were unable to do. The efficacy of the vaccine was found to be high and similar to the efficacy reported in clinical trials. Clalit is the largest HMO in Israel, insuring 4.7 million patients, about 53% of the country's population. The study evaluated 1,163,534 vaccinated members of the HMO.

The researchers found that during the period from 14 to 20 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 46% effective at preventing confirmed infections, 57% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, 74% effective at preventing hospitalization, 62% effective at preventing severe illness and 72% effective at preventing deaths due to the virus.

In the period from 21 days to 27 days after the first dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine increased, becoming 60% effective at preventing confirmed infections, 66% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, 78% effective at preventing hospitalization, 80% effective at preventing severe illness and 84% effective at preventing deaths due to the virus.

Starting seven days after the second dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine improved significantly, preventing 92% of confirmed infections, 94% of symptomatic cases, 87% of hospitalizations and 92% of severe cases. The study did not determine the effective of the second dose in preventing deaths due to the virus.



The efficacy presented by the Clalit study concerning hospitalization, serious disease and death is lower than the efficacy presented by the Health Ministry earlier this week, which reported that the vaccine was 99% effective at preventing this issues. The Health Ministry additionally found that the vaccine was 91.8% effective in preventing individuals from contracting the virus, 96.9% from developing symptoms such as fever and respiratory difficulties. Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.

