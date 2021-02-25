The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID vaccine prevents 57% of symptomatic cases after 1st dose - Clalit

The study, which evaluated over one million vaccinated patients, is one of the first to analyze the effectiveness of the vaccine on such a large scale.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 02:15
GETTING INOCULATED at a Jerusalem Clalit clinic this week (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GETTING INOCULATED at a Jerusalem Clalit clinic this week
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coronavirus vaccine prevents 57% of symptomatic cases within about two weeks after the first dose and 94% of symptomatic cases starting seven days after the second dose, according to a new study using information from the Clalit HMO.
The study evaluated the vaccine's effectiveness in five areas of interest: coronavirus infections confirmed with a PCR test, symptomatic COVID-19, hospital admission for COVID-19, severe cases of COVID-19 and death due to COVID-19.
Clalit is the largest HMO in Israel, insuring 4.7 million patients, about 53% of the country's population. The study evaluated 1,163,534 vaccinated members of the HMO.
The study, which evaluated the data of over one million vaccinated patients, is one of the first to analyze the effectiveness of the vaccine on such a large scale in the "real world." The large amount of detailed data also allowed researchers to estimate vaccine effectiveness for specific subpopulations, something that randomized clinical trials were unable to do. The efficacy of the vaccine was found to be high and similar to the efficacy reported in clinical trials.
The researchers found that during the period from 14 to 20 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 46% effective at preventing confirmed infections, 57% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, 74% effective at preventing hospitalization, 62% effective at preventing severe illness and 72% effective at preventing deaths due to the virus.
In the period from 21 days to 27 days after the first dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine increased, becoming 60% effective at preventing confirmed infections, 66% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, 78% effective at preventing hospitalization, 80% effective at preventing severe illness and 84% effective at preventing deaths due to the virus.
Starting seven days after the second dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine improved significantly, preventing 92% of confirmed infections, 94% of symptomatic cases, 87% of hospitalizations and 92% of severe cases. The study did not determine the effective of the second dose in preventing deaths due to the virus.

The efficacy presented by the Clalit study concerning hospitalization, serious disease and death is lower than the efficacy presented by the Health Ministry earlier this week, which reported that the vaccine was 99% effective at preventing this issues. The Health Ministry additionally found that the vaccine was 91.8% effective in preventing individuals from contracting the virus, 96.9% from developing symptoms such as fever and respiratory difficulties.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags Clalit Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by