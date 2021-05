Two more were moderately injured in the incident, including a 20-year-old man. A 25-year-old man was shot dead on Monday night on Tziporen Street in the city of Lod, near a large protest by Arab-Israelis demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem, Israel Police reported.Two more were moderately injured in the incident, including a 20-year-old man.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the shooting and whether it is connected to the protest.